Used 2016 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. *BLUE TOOTH / HANDS FREE*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, 2D Coupe, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Alpine White, Black/Blue Highlight w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Dakota Leather Upholstery, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Alpine White 2016 BMW M2 2D Coupe RWD 3.0L I6 7-Speed Automatic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS1H9C54GV786108

Stock: F883A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020