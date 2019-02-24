Used 2016 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Long Beach Blue Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black W/Blue Stitching; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW M2 . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 BMW M2 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW M2. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 BMW M2: The BMW 2-Series is a sporty luxury compact that competes with other small European cars such as the Audi A3, the MINI Cooper and the Mercedes CLA. The BMW 2-Series, however, is significantly sportier than its competitors and features better handling and a more hardcore, driver-oriented demeanor. Starting at about $32,000, the BMW 2-Series offers a nice compromise between an all-out sports car and a sophisticated German compact. Interesting features of this model are rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive availability, European feel, compact, convertible option, Sporty, and fun to drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: WBS1H9C31HV888160

Stock: HV888160

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020