Used 2016 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2016 BMW M27,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,995
Towne BMW - Williamsville / New York
Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Executive Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control (Rear), Rear-View Camera, Speed Limit Info. At Towne we put each vehicle through a comprehensive NYS Inspection, service, and detail. If the vehicle isn't something we are proud to be selling we send it to auction. We only sell the nicest vehicles we acquire either through lease turn in's, trades, factory executive vehicles. We take a lot of pride and are very conscientious about what we sell pre owned. So shop with confidence here or at any of the Towne dealerships. RWD 3.0L I6 M2 BMW Reviews: * Muscular acceleration from turbocharged engine; tenacious handling around turns; relatively affordable. Source: Edmunds7-Speed Automatic 2016
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C55GV785825
Stock: BB9810A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- used
2016 BMW M230,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,900
Empire Ford of New Bedford - New Bedford / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. *BLUE TOOTH / HANDS FREE*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, 2D Coupe, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Alpine White, Black/Blue Highlight w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Dakota Leather Upholstery, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Alpine White 2016 BMW M2 2D Coupe RWD 3.0L I6 7-Speed Automatic Empire Ford of New Bedford is located just a few miles from Dartmouth, Fall River, Freetown, and Swansea. Our dealership is always looking for new ways to work with, get involved with, and give back to our local community. Whether you visit our dealership location, or just browse online, we're always happy to have you! All types of credit, GOOD to BAD, can QUALIFY for an auto loan. NO CREDIT, NO PROBLEM! We will work with you to service a no credit car loan if your situation demands it! Empire Auto Group has strong relationships with over 18 major and local lenders. We are committed to find you the perfect car loan to suit your automotive finance needs. Prices does not include commercial, performance, off-roads and upfits. Please see dealer for details. For a HASSLE FREE purchase experience, call the Sales Department at Empire Ford of New Bedford now at 888-722-6063 to schedule your test drive and consultation. *Prices may not include upfits / performances / off-roads packages. Please see Dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C54GV786108
Stock: F883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 13,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,450$5,497 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW M2 2dr Base features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Other Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Front Sport Seats, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Power Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, harman/kardon Sound System, BMW Connected App Compatibility, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Tracker system Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C50HV786592
Stock: 786592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 22,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,990$3,041 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * By far the best modern M car! * Brand new tires all the way around! * 6 speed manual - must have on these cars! * Navigation * Harman / Kardon sound system * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners - 2nd owner purchased the car from Carmax * 2 keys + books * Immaculate condition APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C38HV888916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,000$2,827 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C39HV887886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,998$506 Below Market
CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NJ, and includes all costs to be paid by consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C56HV886728
Stock: 18939259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,617 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$42,900$830 Below Market
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! White RWD 2017 BMW M2 Base Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C58HV887136
Stock: 887136C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,543 miles
$42,486$2,608 Below Market
Amato Hyundai Superstore - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C36HV888462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,595$1,629 Below Market
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 35,845 Miles! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Active Driving Assistant, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control (Rear), Speed Limit Info, Radio: On-Board Navigation, BMW Online and BMW Apps, and advanced real-time traffic information, Wireless Charging, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). BMW M2 Coupe with Long Beach Blue Metallic exterior and Leather Dakota Black/Blue Stit interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 365 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEThe front seats feature aggressive side bolstering for excellent support when cornering hard, but they remain fairly comfortable after several hours behind the wheel. -Edmunds.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM USIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C30HV888165
Stock: B9259P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,451
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C30HV887680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2017 BMW M2---Long Beach Blue w/ Black/Blue Dakota Leather---6 speed Manual---Executive Package---Call or Come by Today!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C59HV786719
Stock: 2871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-20-2016
- 24,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,888
Luxury Motor Car Company - Cincinnati / Ohio
* *2017 BMW M2 COUPE W/ $62K MSRP * * *24K MILES* * *EXECUTIVE PACKAGE* -inc: WiFi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Active Driving Assistant, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control (Rear), Speed Limit Info, Radio: On-Board Navigation, BMW Online and BMW Apps, and advanced real-time traffic information, Wireless Charging * *M PERFORMANCE EXHAUST W/ REMOTE CONTROL* * *TITANIUM EXHAUST TIPS* * *HEATED FRONT SEATS* * *HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SYSTEM* * *ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR W/ LEATHER DAKOTA BLACK/BLUE STITCHING* * CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM * *M PERFORMANCE FLOOR MATS* * *TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL* * *APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY* * *NAVIGATION SYSTEM* * *AND MORE...*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C3XHV888383
Stock: HV888383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 25,594 miles
$42,992
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Long Beach Blue Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black W/Blue Stitching; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW M2 . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 BMW M2 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW M2. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 BMW M2: The BMW 2-Series is a sporty luxury compact that competes with other small European cars such as the Audi A3, the MINI Cooper and the Mercedes CLA. The BMW 2-Series, however, is significantly sportier than its competitors and features better handling and a more hardcore, driver-oriented demeanor. Starting at about $32,000, the BMW 2-Series offers a nice compromise between an all-out sports car and a sophisticated German compact. Interesting features of this model are rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive availability, European feel, compact, convertible option, Sporty, and fun to drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C31HV888160
Stock: HV888160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 27,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,995
Maserati Of Anaheim Hills - Yorba Linda / California
Calling all enthusiasts for this stunning and agile 2017 BMW M2 2DR CPE. Savor silky smooth shifting from the transmission paired with this high output Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine. Delivering an amazing amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 9.0" Fr/19" x 10.0" Rr Black -inc: M forged double-spoke, style 437M, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tracker System, Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 275/35R19 Rear Mixed Perf, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Cruise for miles in this peppy and whimsical BMW M2. Come in for a quick visit at Maserati of Anaheim Hills, 22633 Oakcrest Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92887 to claim your BMW M2!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C39HV887533
Stock: 20296PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 59,396 miles
$38,995
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
Call today to make an appointment!! TRUE PRICES & PRICED TO SELL... We offer great APR rates with no markups and try our best to help get every customer approved at affordable monthly payments. Our inventory consists of wide verity of vehicles to cater every driver on the road. We have been in business for over 26 years selling cars world wide. Also for customers coming from other states we provide pick up service from Philadelphia Airport as well as Trenton-Mercer Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1H9C55HV886882
Stock: 886882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,991$6,082 Below Market
Naples Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Naples / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 125 POINT INSPECTION, Clean Car Fax, One Owner, Local Trade, Low Miles, Non Smoker, Fully Serviced, Below Market Pricing, Loaded with Options, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blindspot Monitor, New Tires, Like New. 3.0L I6Odometer is 4829 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGCall Naples Dodge today at (239) 594-2100 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive.We are located at 6381 Airport Pulling RD, Naples FL 34109.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1J5C52J7B70113
Stock: W203125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-09-2019
- 29,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998$4,217 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1J5C5XJVA12520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,795$1,073 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
TIBBFX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS1J5C52JVD37002
Stock: P69887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW M2 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M2
- 5(33%)
- 4(67%)
Related BMW M2 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Augusta GA
- Used BMW 5 Series Pompano Beach FL
- Used BMW X4 Baltimore MD
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Allentown PA
- Used BMW 7 Series Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Fort Worth TX
- Used BMW 4 Series Torrance CA
- Used BMW Z4 Virginia Beach VA
- Used BMW X2 Baltimore MD
- Used BMW M3 Atlanta GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018 Arlington TX
- Used BMW 6 Series 2015 Corona CA
- Used BMW X3 2013 Fayetteville NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento