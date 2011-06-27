Estimated values
1997 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,250
|$5,794
|$6,107
|Clean
|$4,637
|$5,131
|$5,410
|Average
|$3,410
|$3,805
|$4,018
|Rough
|$2,183
|$2,478
|$2,625
Estimated values
1997 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,255
|$4,788
|$5,090
|Clean
|$3,758
|$4,240
|$4,509
|Average
|$2,764
|$3,144
|$3,349
|Rough
|$1,769
|$2,048
|$2,188
Estimated values
1997 Eagle Talon ESi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,387
|$4,922
|$5,227
|Clean
|$3,875
|$4,359
|$4,631
|Average
|$2,849
|$3,232
|$3,439
|Rough
|$1,824
|$2,105
|$2,247
Estimated values
1997 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,906
|$5,448
|$5,758
|Clean
|$4,333
|$4,825
|$5,101
|Average
|$3,186
|$3,577
|$3,788
|Rough
|$2,040
|$2,330
|$2,475