2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,124$10,738$12,713
Clean$6,561$9,884$11,692
Average$5,434$8,175$9,651
Rough$4,307$6,466$7,610
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,018$10,055$11,716
Clean$6,463$9,255$10,776
Average$5,353$7,654$8,895
Rough$4,243$6,054$7,014
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,104$10,170$11,846
Clean$6,542$9,361$10,895
Average$5,418$7,742$8,993
Rough$4,295$6,124$7,092
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,678$9,609$11,211
Clean$6,150$8,844$10,311
Average$5,094$7,315$8,512
Rough$4,037$5,786$6,712
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,566$3,844$4,001
Clean$3,284$3,538$3,680
Average$2,720$2,926$3,037
Rough$2,156$2,314$2,395
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,881$13,873$16,057
Clean$9,100$12,769$14,768
Average$7,537$10,561$12,190
Rough$5,974$8,353$9,612
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,490$8,029$9,418
Clean$5,055$7,390$8,662
Average$4,187$6,112$7,150
Rough$3,319$4,834$5,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,374$9,206$10,755
Clean$5,870$8,474$9,891
Average$4,862$7,008$8,165
Rough$3,854$5,543$6,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,942$8,518$9,927
Clean$5,472$7,840$9,131
Average$4,532$6,484$7,537
Rough$3,593$5,129$5,943
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,166$8,930$10,442
Clean$5,678$8,220$9,604
Average$4,703$6,799$7,927
Rough$3,728$5,377$6,251
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,035$8,756$10,245
Clean$5,558$8,060$9,422
Average$4,603$6,666$7,778
Rough$3,649$5,272$6,133
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,792$11,069$12,862
Clean$7,176$10,188$11,830
Average$5,943$8,427$9,765
Rough$4,711$6,665$7,700
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,400$9,242$10,795
Clean$5,894$8,507$9,929
Average$4,882$7,036$8,196
Rough$3,870$5,565$6,463
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,945$8,638$10,109
Clean$5,475$7,950$9,298
Average$4,535$6,576$7,675
Rough$3,595$5,201$6,052
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,642$8,232$9,647
Clean$5,195$7,576$8,873
Average$4,303$6,266$7,324
Rough$3,411$4,956$5,775
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,152$9,764$11,195
Clean$6,586$8,987$10,296
Average$5,455$7,433$8,499
Rough$4,324$5,879$6,702
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,616$9,526$11,118
Clean$6,092$8,768$10,225
Average$5,046$7,252$8,440
Rough$4,000$5,736$6,655
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,970$9,993$11,645
Clean$6,419$9,197$10,711
Average$5,316$7,607$8,841
Rough$4,214$6,017$6,971
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,507$10,696$12,441
Clean$6,913$9,845$11,443
Average$5,726$8,143$9,445
Rough$4,539$6,440$7,448
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,339$9,161$10,703
Clean$5,838$8,432$9,844
Average$4,835$6,974$8,125
Rough$3,833$5,516$6,407
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,147$10,225$11,909
Clean$6,582$9,412$10,953
Average$5,451$7,784$9,041
Rough$4,321$6,157$7,129
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,221$9,004$10,525
Clean$5,729$8,287$9,680
Average$4,745$6,854$7,990
Rough$3,761$5,421$6,301
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,907$10,078$11,810
Clean$6,361$9,276$10,862
Average$5,269$7,672$8,966
Rough$4,176$6,068$7,070
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,129$11,488$13,325
Clean$7,486$10,573$12,255
Average$6,201$8,745$10,116
Rough$4,915$6,917$7,977
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,046$10,093$11,760
Clean$6,489$9,290$10,816
Average$5,375$7,684$8,928
Rough$4,260$6,077$7,040
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,288$10,411$12,119
Clean$6,712$9,583$11,146
Average$5,559$7,926$9,201
Rough$4,406$6,269$7,255
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,208$6,778$8,181
Clean$3,875$6,239$7,524
Average$3,210$5,160$6,211
Rough$2,544$4,081$4,897
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,801$8,445$9,890
Clean$5,342$7,773$9,096
Average$4,425$6,429$7,509
Rough$3,507$5,085$5,921
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,599$5,584$6,668
Clean$3,315$5,140$6,133
Average$2,745$4,251$5,063
Rough$2,176$3,362$3,992
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,555$8,118$9,518
Clean$5,116$7,472$8,754
Average$4,238$6,180$7,226
Rough$3,359$4,888$5,698
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,304$9,115$10,652
Clean$5,806$8,390$9,797
Average$4,809$6,939$8,087
Rough$3,812$5,488$6,377
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,121$8,050$9,108
Clean$5,637$7,410$8,377
Average$4,669$6,129$6,914
Rough$3,701$4,847$5,452
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,644$9,563$11,160
Clean$6,119$8,802$10,264
Average$5,068$7,280$8,472
Rough$4,017$5,758$6,681
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,787$7,082$8,336
Clean$4,409$6,518$7,667
Average$3,652$5,391$6,328
Rough$2,894$4,264$4,990
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,740$5,649$6,691
Clean$3,445$5,200$6,154
Average$2,853$4,300$5,080
Rough$2,261$3,401$4,006
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,387$10,540$12,266
Clean$6,803$9,702$11,281
Average$5,635$8,024$9,312
Rough$4,466$6,347$7,343
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,956$9,426$11,318
Clean$5,485$8,675$10,410
Average$4,543$7,175$8,593
Rough$3,601$5,675$6,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,106$8,851$10,352
Clean$5,623$8,147$9,521
Average$4,657$6,738$7,859
Rough$3,692$5,330$6,197
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,513$9,301$10,827
Clean$5,998$8,561$9,958
Average$4,968$7,080$8,219
Rough$3,938$5,600$6,481
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,779$7,070$8,323
Clean$4,401$6,507$7,655
Average$3,645$5,382$6,318
Rough$2,889$4,257$4,982
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,668$7,415$8,914
Clean$4,298$6,825$8,199
Average$3,560$5,645$6,767
Rough$2,822$4,465$5,336
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,860$4,626$5,050
Clean$3,555$4,258$4,645
Average$2,944$3,522$3,834
Rough$2,334$2,786$3,023
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,949$9,966$11,617
Clean$6,400$9,173$10,684
Average$5,301$7,587$8,819
Rough$4,202$6,001$6,954
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,355$10,497$12,216
Clean$6,773$9,662$11,236
Average$5,610$7,991$9,275
Rough$4,447$6,321$7,313
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,046$8,771$10,262
Clean$5,568$8,073$9,438
Average$4,612$6,677$7,791
Rough$3,656$5,281$6,143
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,744$9,695$11,310
Clean$6,210$8,924$10,402
Average$5,144$7,381$8,586
Rough$4,077$5,838$6,771
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,751$11,015$12,801
Clean$7,138$10,139$11,773
Average$5,912$8,386$9,718
Rough$4,686$6,633$7,663
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,834$7,145$8,409
Clean$4,452$6,577$7,734
Average$3,687$5,439$6,384
Rough$2,923$4,302$5,034
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,287$5,206$5,711
Clean$3,948$4,791$5,253
Average$3,270$3,963$4,336
Rough$2,592$3,134$3,419
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,315 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,140 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,315 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,140 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,315 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,140 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic ranges from $2,176 to $6,668, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.