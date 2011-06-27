Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,124
|$10,738
|$12,713
|Clean
|$6,561
|$9,884
|$11,692
|Average
|$5,434
|$8,175
|$9,651
|Rough
|$4,307
|$6,466
|$7,610
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,018
|$10,055
|$11,716
|Clean
|$6,463
|$9,255
|$10,776
|Average
|$5,353
|$7,654
|$8,895
|Rough
|$4,243
|$6,054
|$7,014
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,104
|$10,170
|$11,846
|Clean
|$6,542
|$9,361
|$10,895
|Average
|$5,418
|$7,742
|$8,993
|Rough
|$4,295
|$6,124
|$7,092
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,678
|$9,609
|$11,211
|Clean
|$6,150
|$8,844
|$10,311
|Average
|$5,094
|$7,315
|$8,512
|Rough
|$4,037
|$5,786
|$6,712
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,566
|$3,844
|$4,001
|Clean
|$3,284
|$3,538
|$3,680
|Average
|$2,720
|$2,926
|$3,037
|Rough
|$2,156
|$2,314
|$2,395
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,881
|$13,873
|$16,057
|Clean
|$9,100
|$12,769
|$14,768
|Average
|$7,537
|$10,561
|$12,190
|Rough
|$5,974
|$8,353
|$9,612
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,490
|$8,029
|$9,418
|Clean
|$5,055
|$7,390
|$8,662
|Average
|$4,187
|$6,112
|$7,150
|Rough
|$3,319
|$4,834
|$5,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,374
|$9,206
|$10,755
|Clean
|$5,870
|$8,474
|$9,891
|Average
|$4,862
|$7,008
|$8,165
|Rough
|$3,854
|$5,543
|$6,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,942
|$8,518
|$9,927
|Clean
|$5,472
|$7,840
|$9,131
|Average
|$4,532
|$6,484
|$7,537
|Rough
|$3,593
|$5,129
|$5,943
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,166
|$8,930
|$10,442
|Clean
|$5,678
|$8,220
|$9,604
|Average
|$4,703
|$6,799
|$7,927
|Rough
|$3,728
|$5,377
|$6,251
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,035
|$8,756
|$10,245
|Clean
|$5,558
|$8,060
|$9,422
|Average
|$4,603
|$6,666
|$7,778
|Rough
|$3,649
|$5,272
|$6,133
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,792
|$11,069
|$12,862
|Clean
|$7,176
|$10,188
|$11,830
|Average
|$5,943
|$8,427
|$9,765
|Rough
|$4,711
|$6,665
|$7,700
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,400
|$9,242
|$10,795
|Clean
|$5,894
|$8,507
|$9,929
|Average
|$4,882
|$7,036
|$8,196
|Rough
|$3,870
|$5,565
|$6,463
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,945
|$8,638
|$10,109
|Clean
|$5,475
|$7,950
|$9,298
|Average
|$4,535
|$6,576
|$7,675
|Rough
|$3,595
|$5,201
|$6,052
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,642
|$8,232
|$9,647
|Clean
|$5,195
|$7,576
|$8,873
|Average
|$4,303
|$6,266
|$7,324
|Rough
|$3,411
|$4,956
|$5,775
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,152
|$9,764
|$11,195
|Clean
|$6,586
|$8,987
|$10,296
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,433
|$8,499
|Rough
|$4,324
|$5,879
|$6,702
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,616
|$9,526
|$11,118
|Clean
|$6,092
|$8,768
|$10,225
|Average
|$5,046
|$7,252
|$8,440
|Rough
|$4,000
|$5,736
|$6,655
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,970
|$9,993
|$11,645
|Clean
|$6,419
|$9,197
|$10,711
|Average
|$5,316
|$7,607
|$8,841
|Rough
|$4,214
|$6,017
|$6,971
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$10,696
|$12,441
|Clean
|$6,913
|$9,845
|$11,443
|Average
|$5,726
|$8,143
|$9,445
|Rough
|$4,539
|$6,440
|$7,448
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,339
|$9,161
|$10,703
|Clean
|$5,838
|$8,432
|$9,844
|Average
|$4,835
|$6,974
|$8,125
|Rough
|$3,833
|$5,516
|$6,407
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,147
|$10,225
|$11,909
|Clean
|$6,582
|$9,412
|$10,953
|Average
|$5,451
|$7,784
|$9,041
|Rough
|$4,321
|$6,157
|$7,129
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,221
|$9,004
|$10,525
|Clean
|$5,729
|$8,287
|$9,680
|Average
|$4,745
|$6,854
|$7,990
|Rough
|$3,761
|$5,421
|$6,301
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,907
|$10,078
|$11,810
|Clean
|$6,361
|$9,276
|$10,862
|Average
|$5,269
|$7,672
|$8,966
|Rough
|$4,176
|$6,068
|$7,070
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,129
|$11,488
|$13,325
|Clean
|$7,486
|$10,573
|$12,255
|Average
|$6,201
|$8,745
|$10,116
|Rough
|$4,915
|$6,917
|$7,977
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,046
|$10,093
|$11,760
|Clean
|$6,489
|$9,290
|$10,816
|Average
|$5,375
|$7,684
|$8,928
|Rough
|$4,260
|$6,077
|$7,040
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,288
|$10,411
|$12,119
|Clean
|$6,712
|$9,583
|$11,146
|Average
|$5,559
|$7,926
|$9,201
|Rough
|$4,406
|$6,269
|$7,255
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,208
|$6,778
|$8,181
|Clean
|$3,875
|$6,239
|$7,524
|Average
|$3,210
|$5,160
|$6,211
|Rough
|$2,544
|$4,081
|$4,897
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,801
|$8,445
|$9,890
|Clean
|$5,342
|$7,773
|$9,096
|Average
|$4,425
|$6,429
|$7,509
|Rough
|$3,507
|$5,085
|$5,921
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,599
|$5,584
|$6,668
|Clean
|$3,315
|$5,140
|$6,133
|Average
|$2,745
|$4,251
|$5,063
|Rough
|$2,176
|$3,362
|$3,992
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,555
|$8,118
|$9,518
|Clean
|$5,116
|$7,472
|$8,754
|Average
|$4,238
|$6,180
|$7,226
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,888
|$5,698
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,304
|$9,115
|$10,652
|Clean
|$5,806
|$8,390
|$9,797
|Average
|$4,809
|$6,939
|$8,087
|Rough
|$3,812
|$5,488
|$6,377
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,121
|$8,050
|$9,108
|Clean
|$5,637
|$7,410
|$8,377
|Average
|$4,669
|$6,129
|$6,914
|Rough
|$3,701
|$4,847
|$5,452
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,644
|$9,563
|$11,160
|Clean
|$6,119
|$8,802
|$10,264
|Average
|$5,068
|$7,280
|$8,472
|Rough
|$4,017
|$5,758
|$6,681
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,787
|$7,082
|$8,336
|Clean
|$4,409
|$6,518
|$7,667
|Average
|$3,652
|$5,391
|$6,328
|Rough
|$2,894
|$4,264
|$4,990
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,740
|$5,649
|$6,691
|Clean
|$3,445
|$5,200
|$6,154
|Average
|$2,853
|$4,300
|$5,080
|Rough
|$2,261
|$3,401
|$4,006
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,387
|$10,540
|$12,266
|Clean
|$6,803
|$9,702
|$11,281
|Average
|$5,635
|$8,024
|$9,312
|Rough
|$4,466
|$6,347
|$7,343
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,956
|$9,426
|$11,318
|Clean
|$5,485
|$8,675
|$10,410
|Average
|$4,543
|$7,175
|$8,593
|Rough
|$3,601
|$5,675
|$6,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,106
|$8,851
|$10,352
|Clean
|$5,623
|$8,147
|$9,521
|Average
|$4,657
|$6,738
|$7,859
|Rough
|$3,692
|$5,330
|$6,197
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,513
|$9,301
|$10,827
|Clean
|$5,998
|$8,561
|$9,958
|Average
|$4,968
|$7,080
|$8,219
|Rough
|$3,938
|$5,600
|$6,481
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,779
|$7,070
|$8,323
|Clean
|$4,401
|$6,507
|$7,655
|Average
|$3,645
|$5,382
|$6,318
|Rough
|$2,889
|$4,257
|$4,982
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,668
|$7,415
|$8,914
|Clean
|$4,298
|$6,825
|$8,199
|Average
|$3,560
|$5,645
|$6,767
|Rough
|$2,822
|$4,465
|$5,336
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,860
|$4,626
|$5,050
|Clean
|$3,555
|$4,258
|$4,645
|Average
|$2,944
|$3,522
|$3,834
|Rough
|$2,334
|$2,786
|$3,023
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,949
|$9,966
|$11,617
|Clean
|$6,400
|$9,173
|$10,684
|Average
|$5,301
|$7,587
|$8,819
|Rough
|$4,202
|$6,001
|$6,954
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,355
|$10,497
|$12,216
|Clean
|$6,773
|$9,662
|$11,236
|Average
|$5,610
|$7,991
|$9,275
|Rough
|$4,447
|$6,321
|$7,313
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,046
|$8,771
|$10,262
|Clean
|$5,568
|$8,073
|$9,438
|Average
|$4,612
|$6,677
|$7,791
|Rough
|$3,656
|$5,281
|$6,143
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,744
|$9,695
|$11,310
|Clean
|$6,210
|$8,924
|$10,402
|Average
|$5,144
|$7,381
|$8,586
|Rough
|$4,077
|$5,838
|$6,771
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,751
|$11,015
|$12,801
|Clean
|$7,138
|$10,139
|$11,773
|Average
|$5,912
|$8,386
|$9,718
|Rough
|$4,686
|$6,633
|$7,663
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,834
|$7,145
|$8,409
|Clean
|$4,452
|$6,577
|$7,734
|Average
|$3,687
|$5,439
|$6,384
|Rough
|$2,923
|$4,302
|$5,034
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,287
|$5,206
|$5,711
|Clean
|$3,948
|$4,791
|$5,253
|Average
|$3,270
|$3,963
|$4,336
|Rough
|$2,592
|$3,134
|$3,419