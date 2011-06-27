Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,329
|$13,600
|$16,083
|Clean
|$9,795
|$12,903
|$15,258
|Average
|$8,727
|$11,508
|$13,609
|Rough
|$7,659
|$10,114
|$11,960
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,934
|$14,398
|$17,025
|Clean
|$10,368
|$13,660
|$16,152
|Average
|$9,238
|$12,183
|$14,406
|Rough
|$8,107
|$10,707
|$12,660
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,460
|$12,458
|$14,732
|Clean
|$8,971
|$11,819
|$13,976
|Average
|$7,993
|$10,541
|$12,466
|Rough
|$7,015
|$9,264
|$10,955
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,983
|$11,828
|$13,987
|Clean
|$8,518
|$11,222
|$13,270
|Average
|$7,589
|$10,009
|$11,836
|Rough
|$6,660
|$8,796
|$10,401
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,178
|$13,403
|$15,849
|Clean
|$9,651
|$12,715
|$15,036
|Average
|$8,599
|$11,341
|$13,411
|Rough
|$7,546
|$9,967
|$11,786
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,677
|$11,088
|$12,917
|Clean
|$8,228
|$10,519
|$12,254
|Average
|$7,331
|$9,382
|$10,930
|Rough
|$6,434
|$8,245
|$9,605
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$10,384
|$12,203
|Clean
|$7,573
|$9,852
|$11,577
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,787
|$10,326
|Rough
|$5,921
|$7,722
|$9,075
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,850
|$12,970
|$15,337
|Clean
|$9,341
|$12,305
|$14,550
|Average
|$8,322
|$10,975
|$12,978
|Rough
|$7,303
|$9,645
|$11,405