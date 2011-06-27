  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,329$13,600$16,083
Clean$9,795$12,903$15,258
Average$8,727$11,508$13,609
Rough$7,659$10,114$11,960
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,934$14,398$17,025
Clean$10,368$13,660$16,152
Average$9,238$12,183$14,406
Rough$8,107$10,707$12,660
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,460$12,458$14,732
Clean$8,971$11,819$13,976
Average$7,993$10,541$12,466
Rough$7,015$9,264$10,955
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,983$11,828$13,987
Clean$8,518$11,222$13,270
Average$7,589$10,009$11,836
Rough$6,660$8,796$10,401
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,178$13,403$15,849
Clean$9,651$12,715$15,036
Average$8,599$11,341$13,411
Rough$7,546$9,967$11,786
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,677$11,088$12,917
Clean$8,228$10,519$12,254
Average$7,331$9,382$10,930
Rough$6,434$8,245$9,605
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,986$10,384$12,203
Clean$7,573$9,852$11,577
Average$6,747$8,787$10,326
Rough$5,921$7,722$9,075
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,850$12,970$15,337
Clean$9,341$12,305$14,550
Average$8,322$10,975$12,978
Rough$7,303$9,645$11,405
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,852 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,852 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,852 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Dodge Durango ranges from $5,921 to $12,203, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.