Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,799
|$6,169
|$7,098
|Clean
|$4,540
|$5,825
|$6,683
|Average
|$4,021
|$5,138
|$5,853
|Rough
|$3,502
|$4,451
|$5,023
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,271
|$7,196
|$8,492
|Clean
|$4,986
|$6,795
|$7,996
|Average
|$4,417
|$5,994
|$7,003
|Rough
|$3,847
|$5,193
|$6,010
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,758
|$6,632
|$7,891
|Clean
|$4,501
|$6,262
|$7,430
|Average
|$3,986
|$5,524
|$6,507
|Rough
|$3,472
|$4,785
|$5,584
Estimated values
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,952
|$6,961
|$8,310
|Clean
|$4,685
|$6,573
|$7,824
|Average
|$4,149
|$5,798
|$6,853
|Rough
|$3,614
|$5,023
|$5,881