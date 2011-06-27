Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,634
|$3,560
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,271
|$3,752
|Average
|$1,984
|$2,694
|$3,076
|Rough
|$1,550
|$2,116
|$2,400
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,496
|$13,107
|$15,706
|Clean
|$7,797
|$12,044
|$14,408
|Average
|$6,398
|$9,917
|$11,812
|Rough
|$5,000
|$7,791
|$9,216
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,432
|$4,040
|Clean
|$2,167
|$3,154
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,597
|$3,038
|Rough
|$1,390
|$2,040
|$2,371
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,364
|$6,311
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,929
|$5,789
|Average
|$2,784
|$4,059
|$4,746
|Rough
|$2,176
|$3,189
|$3,703
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,564
|$5,582
|$6,718
|Clean
|$3,271
|$5,129
|$6,163
|Average
|$2,684
|$4,224
|$5,053
|Rough
|$2,097
|$3,318
|$3,942
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,226
|$3,752
|Clean
|$2,116
|$2,965
|$3,442
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,441
|$2,822
|Rough
|$1,357
|$1,918
|$2,202