2008 Dodge Magnum Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,634$3,560$4,090
Clean$2,417$3,271$3,752
Average$1,984$2,694$3,076
Rough$1,550$2,116$2,400
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,496$13,107$15,706
Clean$7,797$12,044$14,408
Average$6,398$9,917$11,812
Rough$5,000$7,791$9,216
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,362$3,432$4,040
Clean$2,167$3,154$3,706
Average$1,779$2,597$3,038
Rough$1,390$2,040$2,371
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,697$5,364$6,311
Clean$3,393$4,929$5,789
Average$2,784$4,059$4,746
Rough$2,176$3,189$3,703
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,564$5,582$6,718
Clean$3,271$5,129$6,163
Average$2,684$4,224$5,053
Rough$2,097$3,318$3,942
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,306$3,226$3,752
Clean$2,116$2,965$3,442
Average$1,736$2,441$2,822
Rough$1,357$1,918$2,202
FAQ

