Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,066
|$2,369
|Clean
|$1,386
|$1,906
|$2,185
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,585
|$1,816
|Rough
|$926
|$1,264
|$1,447
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle SE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,273
|$2,657
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,097
|$2,450
|Average
|$1,201
|$1,744
|$2,037
|Rough
|$962
|$1,391
|$1,623
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,837
|$3,386
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,617
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,401
|$2,176
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,736
|$2,068
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,200
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,030
|$2,380
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,688
|$1,978
|Rough
|$923
|$1,347
|$1,576
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,575
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,375
|$2,792
|Average
|$1,337
|$1,975
|$2,320
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,576
|$1,849
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestyle Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,820
|$3,347
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,601
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,163
|$2,566
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,726
|$2,045