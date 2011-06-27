  1. Home
2017 BMW 4 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,507$36,985$39,601
Clean$33,419$35,802$38,308
Average$31,244$33,438$35,723
Rough$29,070$31,073$33,137
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,103$37,811$40,668
Clean$33,997$36,602$39,341
Average$31,784$34,185$36,686
Rough$29,572$31,768$34,031
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,879$32,777$35,828
Clean$28,938$31,730$34,659
Average$27,055$29,634$32,320
Rough$25,172$27,539$29,981
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,333$26,416$28,612
Clean$23,566$25,571$27,678
Average$22,032$23,883$25,810
Rough$20,499$22,194$23,942
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,344$30,862$33,516
Clean$27,451$29,876$32,422
Average$25,665$27,903$30,234
Rough$23,878$25,930$28,046
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,011$25,048$27,194
Clean$22,286$24,247$26,306
Average$20,836$22,646$24,531
Rough$19,386$21,045$22,756
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,697$31,064$33,562
Clean$27,792$30,071$32,466
Average$25,984$28,086$30,275
Rough$24,175$26,100$28,084
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,681$29,997$32,438
Clean$26,809$29,038$31,379
Average$25,064$27,120$29,262
Rough$23,319$25,203$27,144
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,286 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2017 BMW 4 Series ranges from $19,386 to $27,194, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.