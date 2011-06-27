Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,507
|$36,985
|$39,601
|Clean
|$33,419
|$35,802
|$38,308
|Average
|$31,244
|$33,438
|$35,723
|Rough
|$29,070
|$31,073
|$33,137
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,103
|$37,811
|$40,668
|Clean
|$33,997
|$36,602
|$39,341
|Average
|$31,784
|$34,185
|$36,686
|Rough
|$29,572
|$31,768
|$34,031
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,879
|$32,777
|$35,828
|Clean
|$28,938
|$31,730
|$34,659
|Average
|$27,055
|$29,634
|$32,320
|Rough
|$25,172
|$27,539
|$29,981
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,333
|$26,416
|$28,612
|Clean
|$23,566
|$25,571
|$27,678
|Average
|$22,032
|$23,883
|$25,810
|Rough
|$20,499
|$22,194
|$23,942
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,344
|$30,862
|$33,516
|Clean
|$27,451
|$29,876
|$32,422
|Average
|$25,665
|$27,903
|$30,234
|Rough
|$23,878
|$25,930
|$28,046
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,011
|$25,048
|$27,194
|Clean
|$22,286
|$24,247
|$26,306
|Average
|$20,836
|$22,646
|$24,531
|Rough
|$19,386
|$21,045
|$22,756
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,697
|$31,064
|$33,562
|Clean
|$27,792
|$30,071
|$32,466
|Average
|$25,984
|$28,086
|$30,275
|Rough
|$24,175
|$26,100
|$28,084
Estimated values
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,681
|$29,997
|$32,438
|Clean
|$26,809
|$29,038
|$31,379
|Average
|$25,064
|$27,120
|$29,262
|Rough
|$23,319
|$25,203
|$27,144