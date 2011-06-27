  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,802$2,501$2,891
Clean$1,590$2,210$2,554
Average$1,164$1,628$1,879
Rough$738$1,045$1,204
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,251$4,963$5,908
Clean$2,867$4,386$5,218
Average$2,099$3,230$3,839
Rough$1,332$2,074$2,460
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,255$3,629$4,384
Clean$1,989$3,206$3,873
Average$1,456$2,361$2,849
Rough$924$1,517$1,826
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,569$4,172$5,053
Clean$2,265$3,686$4,464
Average$1,659$2,715$3,284
Rough$1,052$1,744$2,104
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,347$3,657$4,380
Clean$2,070$3,231$3,869
Average$1,516$2,380$2,847
Rough$961$1,528$1,824
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,643$3,721$4,320
Clean$2,331$3,288$3,816
Average$1,707$2,421$2,808
Rough$1,082$1,555$1,799
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,058$3,212$3,848
Clean$1,815$2,838$3,399
Average$1,329$2,090$2,501
Rough$843$1,342$1,603
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$2,789$3,340
Clean$1,580$2,465$2,950
Average$1,157$1,815$2,170
Rough$734$1,166$1,391
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,678$4,092$4,872
Clean$2,362$3,615$4,304
Average$1,729$2,663$3,166
Rough$1,097$1,710$2,029
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,641$2,438$2,879
Clean$1,447$2,154$2,543
Average$1,060$1,586$1,871
Rough$672$1,019$1,199
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2001 BMW 3 Series ranges from $734 to $3,340, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.