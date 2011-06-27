Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,802
|$2,501
|$2,891
|Clean
|$1,590
|$2,210
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,628
|$1,879
|Rough
|$738
|$1,045
|$1,204
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$4,963
|$5,908
|Clean
|$2,867
|$4,386
|$5,218
|Average
|$2,099
|$3,230
|$3,839
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,074
|$2,460
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,255
|$3,629
|$4,384
|Clean
|$1,989
|$3,206
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,361
|$2,849
|Rough
|$924
|$1,517
|$1,826
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$4,172
|$5,053
|Clean
|$2,265
|$3,686
|$4,464
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,715
|$3,284
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,744
|$2,104
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,347
|$3,657
|$4,380
|Clean
|$2,070
|$3,231
|$3,869
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,380
|$2,847
|Rough
|$961
|$1,528
|$1,824
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,643
|$3,721
|$4,320
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,288
|$3,816
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,421
|$2,808
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,555
|$1,799
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$3,212
|$3,848
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,838
|$3,399
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,090
|$2,501
|Rough
|$843
|$1,342
|$1,603
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,789
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,465
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,815
|$2,170
|Rough
|$734
|$1,166
|$1,391
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,678
|$4,092
|$4,872
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,615
|$4,304
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,663
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,710
|$2,029
Estimated values
2001 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$2,438
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,154
|$2,543
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,586
|$1,871
|Rough
|$672
|$1,019
|$1,199