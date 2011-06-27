Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,357
|$9,530
|$11,624
|Clean
|$6,969
|$9,038
|$10,985
|Average
|$6,193
|$8,055
|$9,708
|Rough
|$5,418
|$7,072
|$8,430
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,281
|$10,676
|$12,985
|Clean
|$7,845
|$10,125
|$12,271
|Average
|$6,972
|$9,024
|$10,844
|Rough
|$6,099
|$7,922
|$9,416
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,632
|$9,919
|$12,120
|Clean
|$7,230
|$9,407
|$11,454
|Average
|$6,425
|$8,384
|$10,122
|Rough
|$5,621
|$7,360
|$8,790
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,358
|$9,646
|$11,844
|Clean
|$6,970
|$9,148
|$11,193
|Average
|$6,194
|$8,153
|$9,891
|Rough
|$5,419
|$7,158
|$8,589
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,153
|$9,348
|$11,458
|Clean
|$6,776
|$8,866
|$10,828
|Average
|$6,021
|$7,901
|$9,569
|Rough
|$5,267
|$6,937
|$8,309
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,225
|$9,511
|$11,704
|Clean
|$6,844
|$9,020
|$11,060
|Average
|$6,083
|$8,039
|$9,774
|Rough
|$5,321
|$7,058
|$8,487
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,983
|$10,335
|$12,600
|Clean
|$7,563
|$9,801
|$11,907
|Average
|$6,721
|$8,735
|$10,522
|Rough
|$5,879
|$7,669
|$9,137
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,966
|$8,837
|$10,649
|Clean
|$6,599
|$8,381
|$10,064
|Average
|$5,865
|$7,469
|$8,893
|Rough
|$5,130
|$6,557
|$7,722
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,632
|$9,919
|$12,120
|Clean
|$7,230
|$9,407
|$11,454
|Average
|$6,425
|$8,384
|$10,122
|Rough
|$5,621
|$7,360
|$8,790
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,033
|$9,055
|$11,007
|Clean
|$6,662
|$8,588
|$10,403
|Average
|$5,921
|$7,654
|$9,193
|Rough
|$5,179
|$6,719
|$7,983
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,913
|$10,127
|$12,265
|Clean
|$7,496
|$9,604
|$11,591
|Average
|$6,662
|$8,559
|$10,243
|Rough
|$5,828
|$7,515
|$8,894
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,993
|$9,203
|$11,326
|Clean
|$6,624
|$8,729
|$10,703
|Average
|$5,887
|$7,779
|$9,458
|Rough
|$5,150
|$6,830
|$8,213
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,723
|$11,046
|$13,298
|Clean
|$8,263
|$10,476
|$12,567
|Average
|$7,343
|$9,336
|$11,105
|Rough
|$6,424
|$8,197
|$9,643