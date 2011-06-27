  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2014 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,357$9,530$11,624
Clean$6,969$9,038$10,985
Average$6,193$8,055$9,708
Rough$5,418$7,072$8,430
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,281$10,676$12,985
Clean$7,845$10,125$12,271
Average$6,972$9,024$10,844
Rough$6,099$7,922$9,416
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,632$9,919$12,120
Clean$7,230$9,407$11,454
Average$6,425$8,384$10,122
Rough$5,621$7,360$8,790
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,358$9,646$11,844
Clean$6,970$9,148$11,193
Average$6,194$8,153$9,891
Rough$5,419$7,158$8,589
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,153$9,348$11,458
Clean$6,776$8,866$10,828
Average$6,021$7,901$9,569
Rough$5,267$6,937$8,309
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,225$9,511$11,704
Clean$6,844$9,020$11,060
Average$6,083$8,039$9,774
Rough$5,321$7,058$8,487
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,983$10,335$12,600
Clean$7,563$9,801$11,907
Average$6,721$8,735$10,522
Rough$5,879$7,669$9,137
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,966$8,837$10,649
Clean$6,599$8,381$10,064
Average$5,865$7,469$8,893
Rough$5,130$6,557$7,722
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,632$9,919$12,120
Clean$7,230$9,407$11,454
Average$6,425$8,384$10,122
Rough$5,621$7,360$8,790
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,033$9,055$11,007
Clean$6,662$8,588$10,403
Average$5,921$7,654$9,193
Rough$5,179$6,719$7,983
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,913$10,127$12,265
Clean$7,496$9,604$11,591
Average$6,662$8,559$10,243
Rough$5,828$7,515$8,894
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,993$9,203$11,326
Clean$6,624$8,729$10,703
Average$5,887$7,779$9,458
Rough$5,150$6,830$8,213
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,723$11,046$13,298
Clean$8,263$10,476$12,567
Average$7,343$9,336$11,105
Rough$6,424$8,197$9,643
Sell my 2014 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,729 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,729 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,729 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Subaru Impreza ranges from $5,150 to $11,326, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.