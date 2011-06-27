Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,894
|$11,934
|$13,508
|Clean
|$9,430
|$11,361
|$12,840
|Average
|$8,502
|$10,214
|$11,505
|Rough
|$7,574
|$9,066
|$10,169
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,080
|$9,951
|$11,392
|Clean
|$7,701
|$9,472
|$10,829
|Average
|$6,943
|$8,516
|$9,702
|Rough
|$6,185
|$7,559
|$8,576
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,724
|$10,668
|$12,168
|Clean
|$8,314
|$10,155
|$11,566
|Average
|$7,496
|$9,130
|$10,363
|Rough
|$6,677
|$8,105
|$9,160
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,521
|$9,170
|$10,442
|Clean
|$7,168
|$8,729
|$9,926
|Average
|$6,463
|$7,848
|$8,894
|Rough
|$5,757
|$6,966
|$7,861
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,505
|$10,394
|$11,850
|Clean
|$8,106
|$9,894
|$11,264
|Average
|$7,308
|$8,895
|$10,093
|Rough
|$6,510
|$7,896
|$8,921
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,071
|$10,981
|$12,457
|Clean
|$8,646
|$10,454
|$11,841
|Average
|$7,795
|$9,398
|$10,609
|Rough
|$6,943
|$8,343
|$9,378
Estimated values
2012 Buick Enclave 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,172
|$10,119
|$11,621
|Clean
|$7,788
|$9,633
|$11,047
|Average
|$7,022
|$8,660
|$9,898
|Rough
|$6,255
|$7,687
|$8,749
