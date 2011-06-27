Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,261
|$1,641
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,454
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,080
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,261
|$1,641
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,454
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,080
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$4,166
|$5,898
|Clean
|$828
|$3,689
|$5,225
|Average
|$609
|$2,735
|$3,880
|Rough
|$390
|$1,781
|$2,535
Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$4,347
|$5,998
|Clean
|$1,124
|$3,850
|$5,314
|Average
|$827
|$2,854
|$3,946
|Rough
|$529
|$1,859
|$2,578
Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,285
|$1,641
|Clean
|$554
|$1,138
|$1,454
|Average
|$408
|$844
|$1,080
|Rough
|$261
|$550
|$705
Estimated values
1994 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$856
|$1,742
|$2,221
|Clean
|$756
|$1,542
|$1,967
|Average
|$556
|$1,143
|$1,461
|Rough
|$356
|$745
|$955