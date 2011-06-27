  1. Home
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$2,085$2,502
Clean$1,157$1,838$2,207
Average$841$1,344$1,615
Rough$526$849$1,024
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,197$1,983$2,409
Clean$1,054$1,748$2,125
Average$766$1,278$1,555
Rough$479$808$986
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,088$1,896$2,331
Clean$958$1,671$2,056
Average$696$1,222$1,505
Rough$435$773$954
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,535$2,501$3,023
Clean$1,351$2,204$2,665
Average$982$1,612$1,951
Rough$614$1,019$1,237
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,915$2,329
Clean$1,014$1,688$2,054
Average$737$1,234$1,503
Rough$461$780$953
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,979$2,427
Clean$1,014$1,745$2,140
Average$737$1,276$1,567
Rough$461$807$993
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,251$2,005$2,413
Clean$1,101$1,768$2,128
Average$801$1,293$1,558
Rough$500$817$987
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$2,037$2,413
Clean$1,180$1,796$2,128
Average$858$1,313$1,558
Rough$536$830$987
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,358$2,453$3,044
Clean$1,195$2,162$2,685
Average$869$1,581$1,965
Rough$543$999$1,246
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,305$2,788
Clean$1,244$2,032$2,458
Average$905$1,486$1,799
Rough$565$939$1,141
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,812$3,378$4,222
Clean$1,594$2,977$3,723
Average$1,159$2,177$2,725
Rough$724$1,376$1,727
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,258$2,075$2,517
Clean$1,107$1,829$2,220
Average$805$1,337$1,625
Rough$503$846$1,030
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,096$2,509
Clean$1,171$1,847$2,213
Average$852$1,351$1,620
Rough$532$854$1,027
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,436$2,351$2,848
Clean$1,263$2,073$2,511
Average$919$1,516$1,838
Rough$574$958$1,165
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,291$2,127$2,579
Clean$1,136$1,875$2,274
Average$826$1,371$1,665
Rough$516$867$1,055
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$2,008$2,438
Clean$1,067$1,770$2,150
Average$776$1,294$1,574
Rough$485$818$998
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,630$2,560$3,063
Clean$1,434$2,257$2,701
Average$1,043$1,650$1,977
Rough$652$1,043$1,253
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,105$1,844$2,243
Clean$972$1,625$1,978
Average$707$1,188$1,448
Rough$442$751$918
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,218$2,127$2,618
Clean$1,072$1,875$2,309
Average$779$1,371$1,690
Rough$487$867$1,071
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,309$2,807
Clean$1,223$2,035$2,475
Average$890$1,488$1,812
Rough$556$941$1,148
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,159$1,867$2,251
Clean$1,020$1,646$1,985
Average$741$1,203$1,453
Rough$463$761$921
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,197$1,866$2,229
Clean$1,054$1,645$1,966
Average$766$1,203$1,439
Rough$479$760$912
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$1,998$2,423
Clean$1,069$1,762$2,137
Average$778$1,288$1,564
Rough$486$814$991
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$4,432$5,721
Clean$1,794$3,907$5,045
Average$1,305$2,856$3,693
Rough$815$1,806$2,341
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,352$2,217$2,685
Clean$1,189$1,955$2,368
Average$865$1,429$1,733
Rough$540$904$1,099
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$2,273$2,734
Clean$1,252$2,004$2,411
Average$911$1,465$1,765
Rough$569$926$1,119
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$2,061$2,502
Clean$1,098$1,817$2,207
Average$799$1,329$1,615
Rough$499$840$1,024
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$1,977$2,393
Clean$1,062$1,743$2,110
Average$772$1,274$1,545
Rough$483$806$979
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,671 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,671 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,671 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $435 to $2,331, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.