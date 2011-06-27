Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$2,085
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,157
|$1,838
|$2,207
|Average
|$841
|$1,344
|$1,615
|Rough
|$526
|$849
|$1,024
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,983
|$2,409
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,748
|$2,125
|Average
|$766
|$1,278
|$1,555
|Rough
|$479
|$808
|$986
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,088
|$1,896
|$2,331
|Clean
|$958
|$1,671
|$2,056
|Average
|$696
|$1,222
|$1,505
|Rough
|$435
|$773
|$954
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,501
|$3,023
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,204
|$2,665
|Average
|$982
|$1,612
|$1,951
|Rough
|$614
|$1,019
|$1,237
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,915
|$2,329
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,688
|$2,054
|Average
|$737
|$1,234
|$1,503
|Rough
|$461
|$780
|$953
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,979
|$2,427
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,745
|$2,140
|Average
|$737
|$1,276
|$1,567
|Rough
|$461
|$807
|$993
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,005
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,768
|$2,128
|Average
|$801
|$1,293
|$1,558
|Rough
|$500
|$817
|$987
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,037
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,796
|$2,128
|Average
|$858
|$1,313
|$1,558
|Rough
|$536
|$830
|$987
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,453
|$3,044
|Clean
|$1,195
|$2,162
|$2,685
|Average
|$869
|$1,581
|$1,965
|Rough
|$543
|$999
|$1,246
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,305
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,032
|$2,458
|Average
|$905
|$1,486
|$1,799
|Rough
|$565
|$939
|$1,141
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,812
|$3,378
|$4,222
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,977
|$3,723
|Average
|$1,159
|$2,177
|$2,725
|Rough
|$724
|$1,376
|$1,727
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,075
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,829
|$2,220
|Average
|$805
|$1,337
|$1,625
|Rough
|$503
|$846
|$1,030
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,096
|$2,509
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,847
|$2,213
|Average
|$852
|$1,351
|$1,620
|Rough
|$532
|$854
|$1,027
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,351
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,263
|$2,073
|$2,511
|Average
|$919
|$1,516
|$1,838
|Rough
|$574
|$958
|$1,165
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$2,127
|$2,579
|Clean
|$1,136
|$1,875
|$2,274
|Average
|$826
|$1,371
|$1,665
|Rough
|$516
|$867
|$1,055
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$2,008
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,770
|$2,150
|Average
|$776
|$1,294
|$1,574
|Rough
|$485
|$818
|$998
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,560
|$3,063
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,257
|$2,701
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,650
|$1,977
|Rough
|$652
|$1,043
|$1,253
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,844
|$2,243
|Clean
|$972
|$1,625
|$1,978
|Average
|$707
|$1,188
|$1,448
|Rough
|$442
|$751
|$918
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$2,127
|$2,618
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,875
|$2,309
|Average
|$779
|$1,371
|$1,690
|Rough
|$487
|$867
|$1,071
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,309
|$2,807
|Clean
|$1,223
|$2,035
|$2,475
|Average
|$890
|$1,488
|$1,812
|Rough
|$556
|$941
|$1,148
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,867
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,646
|$1,985
|Average
|$741
|$1,203
|$1,453
|Rough
|$463
|$761
|$921
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,866
|$2,229
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,645
|$1,966
|Average
|$766
|$1,203
|$1,439
|Rough
|$479
|$760
|$912
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,998
|$2,423
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,762
|$2,137
|Average
|$778
|$1,288
|$1,564
|Rough
|$486
|$814
|$991
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$4,432
|$5,721
|Clean
|$1,794
|$3,907
|$5,045
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,856
|$3,693
|Rough
|$815
|$1,806
|$2,341
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,217
|$2,685
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,955
|$2,368
|Average
|$865
|$1,429
|$1,733
|Rough
|$540
|$904
|$1,099
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,273
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,252
|$2,004
|$2,411
|Average
|$911
|$1,465
|$1,765
|Rough
|$569
|$926
|$1,119
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$2,061
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,817
|$2,207
|Average
|$799
|$1,329
|$1,615
|Rough
|$499
|$840
|$1,024
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,977
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,743
|$2,110
|Average
|$772
|$1,274
|$1,545
|Rough
|$483
|$806
|$979