Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,604
|$3,117
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,396
|$2,871
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,978
|$2,379
|Rough
|$976
|$1,561
|$1,886
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sienna CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,969
|$2,348
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,812
|$2,162
|Average
|$949
|$1,496
|$1,791
|Rough
|$749
|$1,180
|$1,421
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sienna LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,483
|$2,446
|$2,953
|Clean
|$1,365
|$2,250
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,858
|$2,253
|Rough
|$890
|$1,466
|$1,787