Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,830
|$5,484
|$6,333
|Clean
|$3,438
|$4,922
|$5,693
|Average
|$2,654
|$3,798
|$4,414
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,673
|$3,135
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,821
|$4,518
|$5,395
|Clean
|$2,532
|$4,055
|$4,851
|Average
|$1,955
|$3,128
|$3,761
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,202
|$2,671
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,117
|$3,702
|Clean
|$1,783
|$2,798
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,376
|$2,159
|$2,580
|Rough
|$970
|$1,520
|$1,832
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,971
|$4,080
|$4,646
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,662
|$4,177
|Average
|$2,059
|$2,825
|$3,238
|Rough
|$1,450
|$1,989
|$2,300
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,151
|$5,118
|$6,136
|Clean
|$2,828
|$4,593
|$5,517
|Average
|$2,183
|$3,544
|$4,277
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,495
|$3,038
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,127
|$6,192
|$7,255
|Clean
|$3,705
|$5,558
|$6,523
|Average
|$2,860
|$4,288
|$5,057
|Rough
|$2,015
|$3,018
|$3,592
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,106
|$4,480
|$5,186
|Clean
|$2,788
|$4,021
|$4,662
|Average
|$2,152
|$3,102
|$3,615
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,184
|$2,567
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,438
|$5,335
|$6,315
|Clean
|$3,086
|$4,788
|$5,677
|Average
|$2,382
|$3,694
|$4,401
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,601
|$3,126
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,158
|$3,521
|$4,227
|Clean
|$1,937
|$3,160
|$3,800
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,438
|$2,946
|Rough
|$1,054
|$1,716
|$2,092
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,862
|$4,000
|$4,582
|Clean
|$2,569
|$3,590
|$4,120
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,770
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,397
|$1,950
|$2,268
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,097
|$4,726
|$5,568
|Clean
|$2,780
|$4,242
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,146
|$3,273
|$3,881
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,304
|$2,756