2002 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,830$5,484$6,333
Clean$3,438$4,922$5,693
Average$2,654$3,798$4,414
Rough$1,870$2,673$3,135
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,821$4,518$5,395
Clean$2,532$4,055$4,851
Average$1,955$3,128$3,761
Rough$1,377$2,202$2,671
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$3,117$3,702
Clean$1,783$2,798$3,328
Average$1,376$2,159$2,580
Rough$970$1,520$1,832
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,971$4,080$4,646
Clean$2,667$3,662$4,177
Average$2,059$2,825$3,238
Rough$1,450$1,989$2,300
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,151$5,118$6,136
Clean$2,828$4,593$5,517
Average$2,183$3,544$4,277
Rough$1,538$2,495$3,038
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,127$6,192$7,255
Clean$3,705$5,558$6,523
Average$2,860$4,288$5,057
Rough$2,015$3,018$3,592
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,106$4,480$5,186
Clean$2,788$4,021$4,662
Average$2,152$3,102$3,615
Rough$1,516$2,184$2,567
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,438$5,335$6,315
Clean$3,086$4,788$5,677
Average$2,382$3,694$4,401
Rough$1,678$2,601$3,126
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,158$3,521$4,227
Clean$1,937$3,160$3,800
Average$1,495$2,438$2,946
Rough$1,054$1,716$2,092
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,862$4,000$4,582
Clean$2,569$3,590$4,120
Average$1,983$2,770$3,194
Rough$1,397$1,950$2,268
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,097$4,726$5,568
Clean$2,780$4,242$5,005
Average$2,146$3,273$3,881
Rough$1,512$2,304$2,756
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,798 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,798 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,798 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Toyota Tundra ranges from $970 to $3,702, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.