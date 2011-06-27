Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,979
|$30,145
|$31,650
|Clean
|$28,603
|$29,761
|$31,228
|Average
|$27,851
|$28,991
|$30,384
|Rough
|$27,100
|$28,221
|$29,541
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,039
|$25,223
|$26,735
|Clean
|$23,727
|$24,901
|$26,378
|Average
|$23,104
|$24,257
|$25,666
|Rough
|$22,480
|$23,613
|$24,953
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,198
|$27,366
|$28,864
|Clean
|$25,859
|$27,016
|$28,479
|Average
|$25,179
|$26,318
|$27,710
|Rough
|$24,500
|$25,619
|$26,941