Estimated values
2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$121,315
|$132,600
|$145,853
|Clean
|$118,696
|$129,783
|$142,637
|Average
|$113,457
|$124,148
|$136,203
|Rough
|$108,218
|$118,512
|$129,769
Estimated values
2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$109,492
|$117,935
|$127,922
|Clean
|$107,128
|$115,429
|$125,101
|Average
|$102,400
|$110,417
|$119,458
|Rough
|$97,672
|$105,405
|$113,816
Estimated values
2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$108,889
|$119,017
|$130,913
|Clean
|$106,537
|$116,488
|$128,026
|Average
|$101,835
|$111,430
|$122,251
|Rough
|$97,133
|$106,372
|$116,477
Estimated values
2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$136,985
|$139,514
|$142,905
|Clean
|$134,027
|$136,549
|$139,754
|Average
|$128,112
|$130,620
|$133,450
|Rough
|$122,197
|$124,691
|$127,146
Estimated values
2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,635
|$104,930
|$113,570
|Clean
|$95,527
|$102,700
|$111,065
|Average
|$91,311
|$98,241
|$106,056
|Rough
|$87,095
|$93,782
|$101,046