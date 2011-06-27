  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,440$28,708$31,302
Clean$25,854$28,067$30,588
Average$24,684$26,787$29,159
Rough$23,513$25,506$27,730
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,857$27,087$29,640
Clean$24,306$26,483$28,963
Average$23,206$25,275$27,610
Rough$22,105$24,067$26,257
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,175$28,411$30,968
Clean$25,596$27,777$30,262
Average$24,437$26,510$28,848
Rough$23,278$25,243$27,434
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,468$25,616$28,073
Clean$22,949$25,045$27,433
Average$21,910$23,902$26,151
Rough$20,871$22,760$24,870
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,394$26,470$28,847
Clean$23,854$25,880$28,189
Average$22,774$24,699$26,872
Rough$21,694$23,519$25,555
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,814$51,080$54,828
Clean$46,755$49,941$53,576
Average$44,638$47,663$51,073
Rough$42,521$45,384$48,571
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,045 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Alfa Romeo Stelvio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,045 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,045 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio ranges from $20,871 to $28,073, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.