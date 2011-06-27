Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,440
|$28,708
|$31,302
|Clean
|$25,854
|$28,067
|$30,588
|Average
|$24,684
|$26,787
|$29,159
|Rough
|$23,513
|$25,506
|$27,730
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,857
|$27,087
|$29,640
|Clean
|$24,306
|$26,483
|$28,963
|Average
|$23,206
|$25,275
|$27,610
|Rough
|$22,105
|$24,067
|$26,257
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,175
|$28,411
|$30,968
|Clean
|$25,596
|$27,777
|$30,262
|Average
|$24,437
|$26,510
|$28,848
|Rough
|$23,278
|$25,243
|$27,434
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,468
|$25,616
|$28,073
|Clean
|$22,949
|$25,045
|$27,433
|Average
|$21,910
|$23,902
|$26,151
|Rough
|$20,871
|$22,760
|$24,870
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,394
|$26,470
|$28,847
|Clean
|$23,854
|$25,880
|$28,189
|Average
|$22,774
|$24,699
|$26,872
|Rough
|$21,694
|$23,519
|$25,555
Estimated values
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,814
|$51,080
|$54,828
|Clean
|$46,755
|$49,941
|$53,576
|Average
|$44,638
|$47,663
|$51,073
|Rough
|$42,521
|$45,384
|$48,571