Is 5.2 seconds not quick enough? The all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive will scratch the itch for customers who want a more invigorating launch off the line. It uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that churns out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. This represents an increase of 47 hp and 1 lb-ft over the outgoing six-cylinder. BMW says the revised powertrain takes the M240i xDrive from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds — a 0.1-second improvement over the previous model. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We had the opportunity to drive the M240i xDrive on both public roads and on a racetrack and can report that it drives much like the previous-generation 2 Series, and for that, we're grateful. At the track, the new 2 Series is wildly entertaining to toss into corners and there's plenty of grip to do so with confidence. At the same time, there's not so much traction as to take the fun away. In the driver-selectable Sport modes, the electronic stability and traction controls give the driver much more freedom to make this diminutive BMW dance.

Feeding in a bit of steering input when entering a turn under maximum braking results in a graceful rotation around the vehicle's vertical axis, helping to point the car toward the turn's apex. When exiting the turn, it's easy to modulate the throttle to get a graceful arc or, if you are more liberal with the throttle, break the rear tires loose for a giggle-inducing power slide. We're happy to report that despite this new 2 Series being bigger and heavier, its playful personality remains.

If straight-line speed isn't your only barometer for performance, the 2 Series has a host of available features to transform this pint-sized coupe into a corner-carving demon. In certain driving conditions, power won't be sent to the front wheels at all on the M240i xDrive. That model also features a sport rear differential that can transfer up to 100% of torque to one wheel. Both functions combine to nullify the understeer presented by some other AWD systems. The M240i xDrive also features an adaptive suspension, allowing drivers to choose between ultimate handling and a comfortable ride at the press of a button.

Look for the lineup to expand after the launch in November 2021. An xDrive version of the 230i is in the works, as is a rear-wheel-drive version of the M240i. We also expect BMW will build high-performance M2 — probably for 2023 — and possibly a convertible 2 Series as well.