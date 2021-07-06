The BMW 2 Series is a complicated vehicle to sort out. For years, this pint-sized luxury car was only available as a rear- or all-wheel-drive coupe or convertible. Then, in 2020, the 2 Series Gran Coupe threw BMW's entry-level lineup into chaos. Rather than simply being a four-door version of the base car (don't get us started on BMW's insistence on calling its sedans "Gran Coupe"), the 2 Series Gran Coupe was a completely different vehicle based on front-wheel-drive architecture. It didn't bode well for the aging 2 Series two-door — would its successor switch to FWD as well, or would it simply disappear from the lineup?
2022 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive
MSRP range: $48,550
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 2 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series has 10.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series. Learn more
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 2 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 2 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 2 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 2 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 2 Series is the 2022 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,550.
Other versions include:
- M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,550
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series, the next question is, which 2 Series model is right for you? 2 Series variants include M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
