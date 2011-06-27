2022 BMW 2 Series 230i Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.2/479.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,550 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|754 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Parking Assistance Package
|+$700
|Dynamic Handling Package
|+$1,900
|M Sport Package
|+$3,250
|Premium Package
|+$4,050
|Shadowline Package
|+$850
|Premium Package 2
|+$3,350
|Convenience Package
|+$1,400
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Drive Recorder
|+$100
|Satellite Radio Preparation
|yes
|Lumbar Support
|+$350
|Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel
|+$550
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|+$200
|Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
|+$875
|Live Cockpit Pro
|+$900
|Moonroof Deletion
|+-$800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|18" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Extended Shadowline Trim
|+$300
|19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$600
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,519 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,398 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Length
|179.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|754 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.4 in.
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|225/45R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
