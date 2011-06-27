Used 2017 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews

Do It All M240i xDrive Jim , 01/07/2017 M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I love this car. I live in the midwest so decided to get xDrive, which is only available with the 8 speed ZF automatic. My last 4 BMW's had manual transmissions and rear wheel drive but I wanted a car that handled well in both good and bad weather and one my wife wouldn't complain too loudly about driving occasionally. I can't afford to buy both a weekend fair weather car and a commuter car for year round driving so I bought a car that does both well. The car is a rocket-the xDrive is faster than its' manual or automatic rear drive counterparts and only about .1 second slower to 60 than the M2. I do miss the manual trans. but this ZF is unreal, upshifting and downshifting when it should. I wish BMW would go to a touch screen interface for radio, nav., etc. because the iDrive can be tedious. The car could use a couple more USB ports-there's ONE in the console, that's it. Voice recognition works great for both on board and Siri use with Apple Car Play. The 360 degree distance sensors are excellent and will even warn you of a curb your front or rear end is about to scrape. Haven't tried auto-park yet. The suspension adjusts from firm to firmer, but hey, I didn't buy the car to drive grandma to church. Trunk room is more than adequate and the rear seats fold if more room is needed. Before I bought the BMW I looked at the Camaro SS-like sitting in a tank, no visibility (but that LT1 sounds fantastic!) and the Ford Mustang GT-nice but bland. Both Camaro and Mustang have less rear seat room than the BMW, which has adequate leg room but limited head room (those over 5'5 will be uncomfortable). They also had belt lines so high you couldn't rest your arm on the door. I find myself looking for excuses to drive this car-it reminds me of my first BMW, a '69 2002, but on steroids. In an age when cars are constantly getting bigger and heavier BMW has gone the other direction and created a modern day throwback-thanks, BMW! Update-I now have 12700 miles on the car and love it more than ever. I had a Dinan Elite piggyback ecu mod. installed which raised hp to 414 and torque to 479lb ft and has a warranty that is the same as factory, 4 years/50,000 miles. Wow, talk about making something great into something special-blindingly fast but still quiet-no drama just seamless speed. The car and I are one, she is an extension of me. I dream, like all car nuts do, of having other cars but the bottom line is that for the money I can't think of a car I'd rather have as a daily driver; it's near perfection. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car So Far Jeff , 04/24/2017 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought a 2017 230i coupe. I ordered it from my local dealership. It took about 2 1/2 months to arrive. I've had the car about 7 months. So far it's been a great car. I had one electrical issue when the car was only a few weeks old. It was fixed and no problems since. It's a fun car to drive and it handles really well. It's only a 4 cylinder but the twin turbos provide more than adequate acceleration. No other car that I've had drives quite as nicely as a BMW does. I've had the car for about a year now. I still really enjoy driving it. I would definitely recommend the 230i coupe. A fun car to drive and I get about 30 mpg. I've now had the car for about 2 1/2 years and I still really enjoy it. Rides well and it has been reliable. The only complaint is that the tires from the factory didn't last very long. I had to replace them after only about 25,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun car to own and drive. Thomas P Ewbank , 12/14/2017 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this 230xi convertible for 38 months and have 28,000 miles on it. I drove it to Fla. in 2017 accounting for 3,000 miles. I got 34 mpg and it held the road very well. The front seats are very comfortable but the back seats are short on legroom and somewhat difficult to enter and exit. I knew this shortcoming when I bought the car and a 9 yr. old is the only passenger in the back. The performance is excellent and I have had no mechanical difficulties. The service was free for 3 yrs./36 K miles! (the last free service was in Sept. 2019). The warranty is 48 months/50,000 miles. I strongly recommend this car. (The 2019 is unchanged). Purchased in Oct. 2016. In convertible weather with the top down, I get a lot of compliments—it is navy blue metallic with a cognac leather interior—very striking Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Spectacular small convertible - really awful tires daveinmass , 05/30/2019 M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a great little car with excellent curb appeal - gets stares from everywhere. Outstanding acceleration and handling, excellent braking. The low profile tires are just awful - if they had not been for run-flats, I would have been stranded 3 separate times. Everyone hates the run-flats but they did save me when on three separate occasions, after hitting the ubiquitous Boston area potholes, the sidewalls were damaged beyond repair. And, the wheels - gorgeous - but, again, too prone to damage. I traded the car after only 2 years and 20,000 miles. It was a sad day to get rid of this neat little convertible but I just got tired of buying tires and straightening bent wheels. And no, I did not buy the wheel and tire insurance - I didn't buy it for my 328 coupe nor my 528. Never a problem. But the 40 series tires on the 2017 M240x drive convertible- I should have known better. But it sure was fun... Performance Comfort Report Abuse