Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,824
|$26,537
|$28,358
|Clean
|$24,226
|$25,878
|$27,625
|Average
|$23,029
|$24,562
|$26,160
|Rough
|$21,832
|$23,246
|$24,695
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,797
|$22,299
|$23,896
|Clean
|$20,295
|$21,746
|$23,279
|Average
|$19,292
|$20,640
|$22,044
|Rough
|$18,290
|$19,534
|$20,810
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,766
|$29,118
|$31,610
|Clean
|$26,121
|$28,395
|$30,793
|Average
|$24,830
|$26,951
|$29,160
|Rough
|$23,539
|$25,507
|$27,528
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,134
|$30,566
|$33,143
|Clean
|$27,456
|$29,808
|$32,287
|Average
|$26,099
|$28,292
|$30,575
|Rough
|$24,742
|$26,776
|$28,863
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,435
|$32,907
|$35,530
|Clean
|$29,701
|$32,091
|$34,612
|Average
|$28,234
|$30,459
|$32,777
|Rough
|$26,766
|$28,827
|$30,942
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,363
|$25,135
|$27,017
|Clean
|$22,799
|$24,511
|$26,319
|Average
|$21,673
|$23,265
|$24,924
|Rough
|$20,546
|$22,018
|$23,528
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,353
|$20,851
|$22,441
|Clean
|$18,886
|$20,334
|$21,861
|Average
|$17,953
|$19,299
|$20,702
|Rough
|$17,020
|$18,265
|$19,543
Estimated values
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,897
|$30,280
|$32,805
|Clean
|$27,225
|$29,529
|$31,958
|Average
|$25,879
|$28,027
|$30,263
|Rough
|$24,534
|$26,525
|$28,569