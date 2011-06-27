Best car I've ever owned. I have had Corvettes, Jags, Benzes and a multitude of others, but by far my favorite is the 135i convertible. It is a fun, peppy car that strikes an almost perfect balance between ride/handling--and this is with the sport package. Mine has the DCT transmission--it works flawlessly and is so intuitive I rarely use the manual function. Handling is superb. The ride is a bit rough with the OE run-flats. I swapped mine out for non-run-flat Michelins right away--the ride is much improved. IMO, BMW should do away with OE run-flats. They are horrible. Update after driving this car for 25,000 miles. I still love the car, but I wish I would have gotten the manual transmission. The DCT is great if you are driving fast, but for normal mundane around town stuff--which is 90 percent of my driving--the DCT sucks. It has a horrible problem where it is almost as if the car dies when you come to a stop quickly and then try to step on the gas--nothing happens for 2-5 seconds, and then all of a sudden the transmission figures out you want to go and it takes off. This is not turbo lag--the car simply will not move--you can have the gas pedal floored and it feels as if the car shut off--nothing happens for a few seconds, which is scary in some situations. I took it to the dealer and they kept it for a week trying to fix it--they got it improved slightly, but it is still not fixed. I have discovered that, if you slap the gear shift over into sport mode as you are coming to a stop, this takes care of the problem, so, as long as you can plan ahead, you are okay. This won't help in emergency situations, but for most around town driving, I can now at least avoid this problem. Other than the DCT issue, and my previously described disdain for run-flats, I LOVE THIS CAR.

