Used 2015 Audi R8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
R8 Convertible
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$143,632*
Total Cash Price
$133,791
V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$147,826*
Total Cash Price
$137,698
V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$144,681*
Total Cash Price
$134,768
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$152,019*
Total Cash Price
$141,604
V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$118,470*
Total Cash Price
$110,354
V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$130,003*
Total Cash Price
$121,096
R8 Coupe
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,938*
Total Cash Price
$99,611
V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$104,841*
Total Cash Price
$97,658
V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$109,035*
Total Cash Price
$101,564
V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$104,841*
Total Cash Price
$97,658
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$124,761*
Total Cash Price
$116,213
V10 Competition quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$138,390*
Total Cash Price
$128,909
V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$136,293*
Total Cash Price
$126,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,448
|$2,522
|$2,598
|$2,676
|$2,755
|$12,999
|Maintenance
|$3,768
|$3,944
|$1,691
|$2,167
|$6,387
|$17,957
|Repairs
|$2,063
|$2,204
|$2,376
|$2,556
|$2,750
|$11,949
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,017
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$7,242
|Financing
|$7,195
|$5,787
|$4,283
|$2,680
|$970
|$20,914
|Depreciation
|$18,116
|$10,594
|$9,463
|$8,604
|$7,895
|$54,671
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,978
|$28,581
|$24,042
|$22,423
|$24,608
|$143,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,520
|$2,596
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$2,836
|$13,378
|Maintenance
|$3,878
|$4,059
|$1,740
|$2,231
|$6,573
|$18,481
|Repairs
|$2,123
|$2,269
|$2,445
|$2,631
|$2,830
|$12,298
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,222
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$7,453
|Financing
|$7,405
|$5,956
|$4,408
|$2,758
|$998
|$21,525
|Depreciation
|$18,644
|$10,904
|$9,739
|$8,855
|$8,126
|$56,267
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,262
|$29,415
|$24,744
|$23,077
|$25,326
|$147,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,466
|$2,541
|$2,616
|$2,695
|$2,775
|$13,093
|Maintenance
|$3,795
|$3,973
|$1,703
|$2,183
|$6,434
|$18,088
|Repairs
|$2,078
|$2,220
|$2,393
|$2,575
|$2,770
|$12,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,068
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$7,295
|Financing
|$7,248
|$5,829
|$4,314
|$2,699
|$977
|$21,067
|Depreciation
|$18,248
|$10,672
|$9,532
|$8,666
|$7,953
|$55,070
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,299
|$28,790
|$24,218
|$22,586
|$24,788
|$144,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,591
|$2,669
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$13,758
|Maintenance
|$3,988
|$4,175
|$1,789
|$2,294
|$6,760
|$19,005
|Repairs
|$2,184
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,706
|$2,910
|$12,647
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,427
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$7,665
|Financing
|$7,615
|$6,125
|$4,533
|$2,836
|$1,027
|$22,136
|Depreciation
|$19,173
|$11,213
|$10,015
|$9,106
|$8,356
|$57,864
|Fuel
|$3,568
|$3,676
|$3,786
|$3,899
|$4,017
|$18,946
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,546
|$30,250
|$25,446
|$23,732
|$26,045
|$152,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,207
|$2,272
|$10,721
|Maintenance
|$3,107
|$3,253
|$1,394
|$1,788
|$5,268
|$14,811
|Repairs
|$1,702
|$1,818
|$1,959
|$2,109
|$2,268
|$9,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,788
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$5,973
|Financing
|$5,935
|$4,773
|$3,532
|$2,210
|$800
|$17,251
|Depreciation
|$14,942
|$8,738
|$7,805
|$7,096
|$6,512
|$45,094
|Fuel
|$2,781
|$2,865
|$2,950
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$14,765
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,274
|$23,574
|$19,830
|$18,495
|$20,297
|$118,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Convertible V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,351
|$2,422
|$2,494
|$11,765
|Maintenance
|$3,410
|$3,570
|$1,530
|$1,962
|$5,781
|$16,253
|Repairs
|$1,867
|$1,995
|$2,150
|$2,314
|$2,489
|$10,815
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,351
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$6,555
|Financing
|$6,512
|$5,238
|$3,876
|$2,425
|$878
|$18,930
|Depreciation
|$16,397
|$9,589
|$8,565
|$7,787
|$7,146
|$49,483
|Fuel
|$3,052
|$3,143
|$3,238
|$3,334
|$3,435
|$16,202
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,805
|$25,869
|$21,761
|$20,295
|$22,273
|$130,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,823
|$1,878
|$1,934
|$1,992
|$2,051
|$9,678
|Maintenance
|$2,805
|$2,937
|$1,259
|$1,614
|$4,755
|$13,369
|Repairs
|$1,536
|$1,641
|$1,769
|$1,903
|$2,047
|$8,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,224
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$5,392
|Financing
|$5,357
|$4,308
|$3,189
|$1,995
|$722
|$15,571
|Depreciation
|$13,487
|$7,888
|$7,045
|$6,406
|$5,878
|$40,704
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,743
|$21,279
|$17,900
|$16,694
|$18,321
|$106,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$9,488
|Maintenance
|$2,750
|$2,879
|$1,234
|$1,582
|$4,662
|$13,107
|Repairs
|$1,506
|$1,609
|$1,734
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$8,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,122
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,286
|Financing
|$5,252
|$4,224
|$3,126
|$1,956
|$708
|$15,266
|Depreciation
|$13,223
|$7,733
|$6,907
|$6,280
|$5,763
|$39,906
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,101
|$20,862
|$17,549
|$16,367
|$17,962
|$104,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,858
|$1,915
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,091
|$9,868
|Maintenance
|$2,860
|$2,994
|$1,283
|$1,645
|$4,848
|$13,631
|Repairs
|$1,566
|$1,673
|$1,803
|$1,941
|$2,087
|$9,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,327
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$5,497
|Financing
|$5,462
|$4,393
|$3,251
|$2,034
|$736
|$15,877
|Depreciation
|$13,752
|$8,042
|$7,183
|$6,531
|$5,994
|$41,502
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,385
|$21,696
|$18,251
|$17,022
|$18,680
|$109,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$9,488
|Maintenance
|$2,750
|$2,879
|$1,234
|$1,582
|$4,662
|$13,107
|Repairs
|$1,506
|$1,609
|$1,734
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$8,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,122
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,286
|Financing
|$5,252
|$4,224
|$3,126
|$1,956
|$708
|$15,266
|Depreciation
|$13,223
|$7,733
|$6,907
|$6,280
|$5,763
|$39,906
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,101
|$20,862
|$17,549
|$16,367
|$17,962
|$104,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,127
|$2,191
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$11,291
|Maintenance
|$3,273
|$3,426
|$1,468
|$1,883
|$5,548
|$15,597
|Repairs
|$1,792
|$1,915
|$2,063
|$2,221
|$2,388
|$10,379
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,095
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$6,290
|Financing
|$6,250
|$5,027
|$3,720
|$2,328
|$843
|$18,167
|Depreciation
|$15,735
|$9,202
|$8,219
|$7,473
|$6,858
|$47,488
|Fuel
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,549
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,200
|$24,826
|$20,883
|$19,477
|$21,375
|$124,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V10 Competition quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,359
|$2,430
|$2,503
|$2,578
|$2,655
|$12,524
|Maintenance
|$3,630
|$3,800
|$1,629
|$2,088
|$6,154
|$17,301
|Repairs
|$1,988
|$2,124
|$2,289
|$2,463
|$2,649
|$11,513
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,761
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$6,978
|Financing
|$6,933
|$5,576
|$4,126
|$2,582
|$935
|$20,151
|Depreciation
|$17,454
|$10,208
|$9,117
|$8,290
|$7,607
|$52,676
|Fuel
|$3,249
|$3,346
|$3,447
|$3,549
|$3,656
|$17,247
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,373
|$27,538
|$23,165
|$21,604
|$23,710
|$138,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 R8 Coupe V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,614
|$12,334
|Maintenance
|$3,575
|$3,743
|$1,604
|$2,057
|$6,061
|$17,039
|Repairs
|$1,958
|$2,092
|$2,254
|$2,426
|$2,609
|$11,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,659
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$6,872
|Financing
|$6,828
|$5,491
|$4,064
|$2,543
|$920
|$19,846
|Depreciation
|$17,190
|$10,053
|$8,979
|$8,164
|$7,492
|$51,878
|Fuel
|$3,199
|$3,296
|$3,394
|$3,496
|$3,601
|$16,986
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,731
|$27,121
|$22,814
|$21,277
|$23,351
|$136,293
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 R8
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi R8 in Virginia is:not available
