2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback
MSRP range: $90,800 - $97,900
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron S Sportback a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 e-tron S Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron S Sportback has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron S Sportback. Learn more
Is the Audi e-tron S Sportback reliable?
To determine whether the Audi e-tron S Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron S Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron S Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 e-tron S Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?
The least-expensive 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback is the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,800.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $90,800
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $97,900
What are the different models of Audi e-tron S Sportback?
If you're interested in the Audi e-tron S Sportback, the next question is, which e-tron S Sportback model is right for you? e-tron S Sportback variants include Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron S Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
