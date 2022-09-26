Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron S Sportback
  4. 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback

MSRP range: $90,800 - $97,900
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the Audi e-tron S Sportback a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 e-tron S Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron S Sportback has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron S Sportback. Learn more

Is the Audi e-tron S Sportback reliable?

To determine whether the Audi e-tron S Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron S Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron S Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 e-tron S Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?

The least-expensive 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback is the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,800.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $90,800
  • Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $97,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi e-tron S Sportback?

If you're interested in the Audi e-tron S Sportback, the next question is, which e-tron S Sportback model is right for you? e-tron S Sportback variants include Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron S Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Overview

The 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback is offered in the following submodels: e-tron S Sportback SUV. Available styles include Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). The 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 e-tron S Sportback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 e-tron S Sportback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

Which 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback.

Can't find a new 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric

2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.1 in.
Length193.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height65.0 in.
Curb Weight6085 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2023 Audi e-tron S Sportback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates