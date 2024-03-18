Sea of screens

Audi’s Virtual Cockpit takes a leap forward in the Q6 e-tron. The 11.9-inch OLED driver information screen is joined to a 14.5-inch central touchscreen angled toward the driver. These screens are supplemented by Audi’s first front passenger screen, a dedicated 10.9-inch display with an "Active Privacy mode" to keep it from distracting the driver. This allows the passenger to stream video content, browse the internet, or use mobile applications while the vehicle is in motion. Vehicle systems ranging from navigation to climate can also be controlled with this screen.

Head-up AR

Head-up displays aren’t particularly innovative, but pairing them with augmented reality is. In the Q6 e-tron, traditional head-up information, such as vehicle speed, local speed limit, and adaptive cruise control settings, is enhanced through a wide AR “image plane.” This tech is capable of projecting graphical elements 650 feet ahead of the vehicle — from the driver’s perspective. It allows the system to overlay digital images onto the real world. Not sure where to turn? The Q6 e-tron can project an arrow onto the actual turning location — as viewed from the driver’s seat through the windshield.

Guiding lights

Audi was first to market with full LED exterior lighting, followed by combined LED and laser lighting presented in a “matrix” system capable of complex animations. Audi’s latest lighting evolution, digital OLED technology, has been combined with Car-to-X communication tech in the Q6 e-tron. This allows the Audi to communicate with local emergency services and transmit real-time information to other drivers. For example, the Q6 e-tron's taillights might alert the cars behind it to an accident or a fallen tree up ahead. This tech transforms the Audi into a mobile (and much more stylish) digital highway sign.

Driver assistance 2.0

Audi says the Q6 e-tron takes full advantage of existing driver assistance tech, then adds the latest advanced information feeds to elevate vehicle safety. Dubbed “Driving Assistant Plus,” the system uses high-resolution map data and “swarm data” — feedback from other vehicles aggregated in the cloud — to elevate the Q6 e-tron’s situational awareness and response time. Access to this much information should improve route planning while increasing the precision of vehicle inputs initiated by these systems, aimed at making trips smoother and safer.