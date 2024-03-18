- The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron is the first Audi to ride on a new EV platform co-developed with Porsche.
- It could be one of the few EVs to surpass the 400-mile range mark.
- The head-up display features augmented reality.
- The Q6 e-tron can communicate with emergency services.
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron: 5 Coolest Features Debuting on Audi's Next-Gen EV
Breakthrough tech could give this EV a leg up on the competition
While most traditional automakers are still struggling to get their first-gen electric vehicles sorted out, the just-unveiled 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron heralds the start of Audi’s second generation of EVs. Audi claims the Q6 e-tron and its more powerful SQ6 e-tron sibling will set new standards for performance, range, charging speed, driving dynamics and design.
A bold claim to be sure, but one backed by both impressive performance specs and cutting-edge technology. Let’s take a look at five innovations we’ll see when the Q6 and SQ6 e-trons hit Audi showrooms later this year.
400-mile range
The Q6 e-tron will feature a battery with 100-kWh gross capacity (94.9-kWh usable) energized by an 800-volt charging system with charging power of up to 270 kW. Audi says the initial all-wheel-drive version of the Q6 e-tron (with 422 horsepower, or 456 hp in launch control mode) will deliver 388 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle. We know EPA testing consistently results in lower range estimates for U.S. electric vehicles, so a distance between 300 and 350 miles seems likely. More intriguing is a future rear-wheel-drive model that Audi says is engineered specifically for long range. Are we looking at the first 400-plus-mile Audi EV? We’ll find out when we put both versions of the new Q6 e-tron through our Edmunds EV Range Test.
Sea of screens
Audi’s Virtual Cockpit takes a leap forward in the Q6 e-tron. The 11.9-inch OLED driver information screen is joined to a 14.5-inch central touchscreen angled toward the driver. These screens are supplemented by Audi’s first front passenger screen, a dedicated 10.9-inch display with an "Active Privacy mode" to keep it from distracting the driver. This allows the passenger to stream video content, browse the internet, or use mobile applications while the vehicle is in motion. Vehicle systems ranging from navigation to climate can also be controlled with this screen.
Head-up AR
Head-up displays aren’t particularly innovative, but pairing them with augmented reality is. In the Q6 e-tron, traditional head-up information, such as vehicle speed, local speed limit, and adaptive cruise control settings, is enhanced through a wide AR “image plane.” This tech is capable of projecting graphical elements 650 feet ahead of the vehicle — from the driver’s perspective. It allows the system to overlay digital images onto the real world. Not sure where to turn? The Q6 e-tron can project an arrow onto the actual turning location — as viewed from the driver’s seat through the windshield.
Guiding lights
Audi was first to market with full LED exterior lighting, followed by combined LED and laser lighting presented in a “matrix” system capable of complex animations. Audi’s latest lighting evolution, digital OLED technology, has been combined with Car-to-X communication tech in the Q6 e-tron. This allows the Audi to communicate with local emergency services and transmit real-time information to other drivers. For example, the Q6 e-tron's taillights might alert the cars behind it to an accident or a fallen tree up ahead. This tech transforms the Audi into a mobile (and much more stylish) digital highway sign.
Driver assistance 2.0
Audi says the Q6 e-tron takes full advantage of existing driver assistance tech, then adds the latest advanced information feeds to elevate vehicle safety. Dubbed “Driving Assistant Plus,” the system uses high-resolution map data and “swarm data” — feedback from other vehicles aggregated in the cloud — to elevate the Q6 e-tron’s situational awareness and response time. Access to this much information should improve route planning while increasing the precision of vehicle inputs initiated by these systems, aimed at making trips smoother and safer.
Edmunds says
Audi’s new PPE platform was co-developed with corporate cousin Porsche, which means we’ll see more Audi and Porsche models leveraging it in the coming years. A key aspect of PPE is its robust electronic architecture that enables these advanced technologies. Performance and range are key factors in the electric vehicle transition, but it might be these advanced tech features that ultimately convince consumers to switch to an EV.