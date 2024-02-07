The Audi Q7 SUV has been a steadfast star of the automaker's lineup since 2007, and it doesn’t change quickly. The first generation stretched from 2007 to 2015, and today's model was introduced way back in 2017. That makes this version the eighth year with this general design, and Audi just revealed the Q7's latest refresh. It's mild but effective.

The three-row SUV is getting the equivalent of a few Botox treatments, not so much a full face-lift. Audi restyled the Q7’s front end, raising the headlights and integrating color-framed air intakes. Both the headlights and optional digital OLED rear lights are customizable via Audi’s multimedia interface; four light signatures add a modicum of variety.