- Audi announces updates and a light makeover for the overseas Q7 SUV.
- The refresh is targeted for the European market first; we expect U.S. confirmation soon.
- Highlights include new wheel designs, three fresh metallic finishes and an updated grille.
Audi Q7 Refresh Announced for Europe; U.S. Update May Debut for 2025
New metallic colors, freshened front end, updated wheel designs and more
The Audi Q7 SUV has been a steadfast star of the automaker's lineup since 2007, and it doesn’t change quickly. The first generation stretched from 2007 to 2015, and today's model was introduced way back in 2017. That makes this version the eighth year with this general design, and Audi just revealed the Q7's latest refresh. It's mild but effective.
The three-row SUV is getting the equivalent of a few Botox treatments, not so much a full face-lift. Audi restyled the Q7’s front end, raising the headlights and integrating color-framed air intakes. Both the headlights and optional digital OLED rear lights are customizable via Audi’s multimedia interface; four light signatures add a modicum of variety.
Audi added five new designs for the Q7's 20-inch, 21-inch and 22-inch wheels, and the larger sizes can be optioned in your choice of three finishes: Black Metallic, diamond-cut Black Metallic, or Gray Silk Matte with gloss-black inlays.
Inside the luxury cabin, fresh upholstery and trim selections complement the exterior. Music fans will appreciate new app integrations for several music streaming services — Spotify and Amazon Music, for example — without going through their phone.
Three new colors – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red – are added to the Q7's color palette, joining a traditional set of gray, black and white choices.
It appears that powerplant choices will remain the same, with a 261-hp four-cylinder or a 335-hp V6 available for the standard Q7. The upgraded SQ7 is equipped with a 500-hp V8.
While this announcement covers the European specs for the Q7, we expect Audi will announce the refresh for U.S.-bound models soon.
Edmunds says
The Q7 was already a handsome vehicle, and the new headlights are especially fetching. Also, bravo for the fresh wheel designs.