Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,133
|$1,477
|Clean
|$440
|$1,013
|$1,321
|Average
|$336
|$773
|$1,009
|Rough
|$232
|$534
|$697