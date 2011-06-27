Estimated values
1992 Chrysler New Yorker Salon 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,227
|$1,598
|Clean
|$475
|$1,083
|$1,411
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$216
|$507
|$662
Estimated values
1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,227
|$1,598
|Clean
|$475
|$1,083
|$1,411
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$216
|$507
|$662