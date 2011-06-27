Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,314
|$65,316
|$73,445
|Clean
|$55,704
|$63,491
|$71,362
|Average
|$52,486
|$59,840
|$67,196
|Rough
|$49,267
|$56,190
|$63,030
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,257
|$72,561
|$78,003
|Clean
|$65,369
|$70,534
|$75,791
|Average
|$61,592
|$66,478
|$71,366
|Rough
|$57,815
|$62,423
|$66,941
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper ACR 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,992
|$79,772
|$89,703
|Clean
|$68,027
|$77,542
|$87,159
|Average
|$64,096
|$73,084
|$82,070
|Rough
|$60,166
|$68,626
|$76,982
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,781
|$74,965
|$84,295
|Clean
|$63,934
|$72,870
|$81,904
|Average
|$60,240
|$68,681
|$77,123
|Rough
|$56,546
|$64,491
|$72,341
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,257
|$72,561
|$78,003
|Clean
|$65,369
|$70,534
|$75,791
|Average
|$61,592
|$66,478
|$71,366
|Rough
|$57,815
|$62,423
|$66,941