Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,314$65,316$73,445
Clean$55,704$63,491$71,362
Average$52,486$59,840$67,196
Rough$49,267$56,190$63,030
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,257$72,561$78,003
Clean$65,369$70,534$75,791
Average$61,592$66,478$71,366
Rough$57,815$62,423$66,941
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper ACR 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,992$79,772$89,703
Clean$68,027$77,542$87,159
Average$64,096$73,084$82,070
Rough$60,166$68,626$76,982
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,781$74,965$84,295
Clean$63,934$72,870$81,904
Average$60,240$68,681$77,123
Rough$56,546$64,491$72,341
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Viper GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,257$72,561$78,003
Clean$65,369$70,534$75,791
Average$61,592$66,478$71,366
Rough$57,815$62,423$66,941
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Dodge Viper on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Viper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $55,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $63,491 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Dodge Viper. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Dodge Viper and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Dodge Viper ranges from $49,267 to $73,445, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Dodge Viper is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.