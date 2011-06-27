  1. Home
1999 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,005$1,607$1,931
Clean$900$1,439$1,730
Average$690$1,103$1,327
Rough$480$768$924
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,424$1,667
Clean$870$1,275$1,493
Average$667$978$1,145
Rough$464$680$797
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$914$1,253$1,437
Clean$819$1,123$1,287
Average$627$861$987
Rough$436$599$687
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,267$2,129$2,592
Clean$1,134$1,906$2,322
Average$869$1,462$1,781
Rough$604$1,017$1,240
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$2,008$2,457
Clean$1,052$1,798$2,201
Average$806$1,379$1,688
Rough$560$959$1,175
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,833$2,240$2,459
Clean$1,641$2,006$2,203
Average$1,258$1,538$1,689
Rough$875$1,070$1,176
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$855$1,185$1,364
Clean$766$1,061$1,222
Average$587$814$937
Rough$408$566$652
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$1,982$2,341
Clean$1,177$1,775$2,097
Average$902$1,361$1,608
Rough$627$947$1,120
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,629$1,896
Clean$1,013$1,458$1,698
Average$776$1,118$1,302
Rough$540$778$907
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,293$2,836
Clean$1,149$2,054$2,540
Average$881$1,575$1,948
Rough$613$1,096$1,356
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,338$2,804
Clean$1,317$2,093$2,512
Average$1,010$1,605$1,927
Rough$702$1,117$1,341
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$455$1,046$1,363
Clean$407$936$1,221
Average$312$718$936
Rough$217$499$652
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$960$1,408$1,650
Clean$859$1,261$1,478
Average$659$967$1,134
Rough$458$673$789
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,024$1,674$2,023
Clean$917$1,499$1,812
Average$703$1,149$1,390
Rough$489$800$968
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,205$3,755$4,588
Clean$1,974$3,363$4,109
Average$1,513$2,578$3,152
Rough$1,052$1,794$2,194
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,368$1,563
Clean$901$1,225$1,400
Average$691$940$1,074
Rough$480$654$748
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,155$1,766$2,095
Clean$1,034$1,582$1,876
Average$793$1,213$1,439
Rough$551$844$1,002
Sell my 1999 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,439 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Dodge Dakota ranges from $480 to $1,931, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.