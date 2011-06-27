Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,607
|$1,931
|Clean
|$900
|$1,439
|$1,730
|Average
|$690
|$1,103
|$1,327
|Rough
|$480
|$768
|$924
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,424
|$1,667
|Clean
|$870
|$1,275
|$1,493
|Average
|$667
|$978
|$1,145
|Rough
|$464
|$680
|$797
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,253
|$1,437
|Clean
|$819
|$1,123
|$1,287
|Average
|$627
|$861
|$987
|Rough
|$436
|$599
|$687
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$2,129
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,906
|$2,322
|Average
|$869
|$1,462
|$1,781
|Rough
|$604
|$1,017
|$1,240
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$2,008
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,798
|$2,201
|Average
|$806
|$1,379
|$1,688
|Rough
|$560
|$959
|$1,175
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,240
|$2,459
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,006
|$2,203
|Average
|$1,258
|$1,538
|$1,689
|Rough
|$875
|$1,070
|$1,176
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,185
|$1,364
|Clean
|$766
|$1,061
|$1,222
|Average
|$587
|$814
|$937
|Rough
|$408
|$566
|$652
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$1,982
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,177
|$1,775
|$2,097
|Average
|$902
|$1,361
|$1,608
|Rough
|$627
|$947
|$1,120
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,629
|$1,896
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,458
|$1,698
|Average
|$776
|$1,118
|$1,302
|Rough
|$540
|$778
|$907
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,293
|$2,836
|Clean
|$1,149
|$2,054
|$2,540
|Average
|$881
|$1,575
|$1,948
|Rough
|$613
|$1,096
|$1,356
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,338
|$2,804
|Clean
|$1,317
|$2,093
|$2,512
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,605
|$1,927
|Rough
|$702
|$1,117
|$1,341
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,363
|Clean
|$407
|$936
|$1,221
|Average
|$312
|$718
|$936
|Rough
|$217
|$499
|$652
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,408
|$1,650
|Clean
|$859
|$1,261
|$1,478
|Average
|$659
|$967
|$1,134
|Rough
|$458
|$673
|$789
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,674
|$2,023
|Clean
|$917
|$1,499
|$1,812
|Average
|$703
|$1,149
|$1,390
|Rough
|$489
|$800
|$968
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,205
|$3,755
|$4,588
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,363
|$4,109
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,578
|$3,152
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,794
|$2,194
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,368
|$1,563
|Clean
|$901
|$1,225
|$1,400
|Average
|$691
|$940
|$1,074
|Rough
|$480
|$654
|$748
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,766
|$2,095
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,582
|$1,876
|Average
|$793
|$1,213
|$1,439
|Rough
|$551
|$844
|$1,002