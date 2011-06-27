Estimated values
2000 Dodge Viper ACR Competition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,815
|$19,820
|$22,518
|Clean
|$13,253
|$17,729
|$20,142
|Average
|$10,128
|$13,548
|$15,391
|Rough
|$7,002
|$9,367
|$10,640
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,435
|$27,338
|$31,059
|Clean
|$18,280
|$24,454
|$27,783
|Average
|$13,969
|$18,687
|$21,229
|Rough
|$9,659
|$12,920
|$14,676
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,176
|$17,626
|$20,024
|Clean
|$11,786
|$15,767
|$17,912
|Average
|$9,007
|$12,049
|$13,687
|Rough
|$6,228
|$8,330
|$9,462