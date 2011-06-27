Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,260
|$3,398
|$4,012
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,012
|$3,557
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,238
|$2,648
|Rough
|$959
|$1,465
|$1,738
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,888
|$4,724
|$5,712
|Clean
|$2,556
|$4,187
|$5,065
|Average
|$1,891
|$3,112
|$3,770
|Rough
|$1,226
|$2,036
|$2,475
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,512
|$4,156
|$5,041
|Clean
|$2,223
|$3,683
|$4,469
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,737
|$3,327
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,791
|$2,184
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,465
|$3,488
|$4,040
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,091
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,297
|$2,666
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,504
|$1,750
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,691
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,384
|$2,814
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,772
|$2,095
|Rough
|$761
|$1,160
|$1,375
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$1,939
|$2,233
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,719
|$1,980
|Average
|$915
|$1,277
|$1,474
|Rough
|$593
|$836
|$967
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,577
|$3,119
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,284
|$2,765
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,698
|$2,058
|Rough
|$666
|$1,111
|$1,351
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,442
|$2,960
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,165
|$2,624
|Average
|$969
|$1,609
|$1,953
|Rough
|$628
|$1,053
|$1,282
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,352
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,225
|$2,084
|$2,547
|Average
|$906
|$1,549
|$1,896
|Rough
|$587
|$1,014
|$1,244
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,310
|$2,804
|Clean
|$1,233
|$2,047
|$2,486
|Average
|$912
|$1,522
|$1,850
|Rough
|$591
|$996
|$1,215