Estimated values
2006 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,082
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,329
|$1,876
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,465
|$1,699
|Rough
|$736
|$1,054
|$1,221
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$2,738
|$3,150
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,468
|$2,839
|Average
|$1,391
|$1,927
|$2,216
|Rough
|$992
|$1,386
|$1,592