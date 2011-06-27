Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Cirrus LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$2,471
|$3,176
|Clean
|$1,035
|$2,169
|$2,788
|Average
|$741
|$1,566
|$2,011
|Rough
|$447
|$962
|$1,235
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Cirrus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$2,220
|$2,877
|Clean
|$888
|$1,949
|$2,525
|Average
|$636
|$1,407
|$1,822
|Rough
|$384
|$865
|$1,119