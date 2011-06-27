Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,880
|$6,506
|$7,460
|Clean
|$4,426
|$5,907
|$6,757
|Average
|$3,517
|$4,708
|$5,351
|Rough
|$2,608
|$3,509
|$3,945
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,778
|$7,185
|$8,567
|Clean
|$4,333
|$6,523
|$7,759
|Average
|$3,443
|$5,199
|$6,145
|Rough
|$2,554
|$3,875
|$4,530
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$4,030
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,581
|$3,659
|$4,271
|Average
|$2,051
|$2,916
|$3,382
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,174
|$2,494
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,745
|$6,452
|$7,447
|Clean
|$4,303
|$5,857
|$6,745
|Average
|$3,420
|$4,669
|$5,341
|Rough
|$2,536
|$3,480
|$3,938
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$5,997
|$6,892
|Clean
|$4,051
|$5,445
|$6,242
|Average
|$3,219
|$4,340
|$4,944
|Rough
|$2,388
|$3,235
|$3,645
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,732
|$5,329
|$6,254
|Clean
|$3,385
|$4,839
|$5,664
|Average
|$2,690
|$3,857
|$4,486
|Rough
|$1,995
|$2,875
|$3,307