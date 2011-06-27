Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Lanos SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$1,702
|$1,910
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,504
|$1,691
|Average
|$835
|$1,107
|$1,254
|Rough
|$528
|$710
|$817
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Lanos S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,636
|$1,839
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,445
|$1,629
|Average
|$800
|$1,064
|$1,208
|Rough
|$505
|$683
|$786
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Lanos SX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$1,829
|$2,047
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,616
|$1,812
|Average
|$905
|$1,189
|$1,344
|Rough
|$572
|$763
|$875
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,564
|$1,762
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,382
|$1,560
|Average
|$761
|$1,017
|$1,157
|Rough
|$481
|$653
|$753