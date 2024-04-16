Alfa Romeo has a close bond with the city of Milan, or "Milano" in Italian. The automaker originally started in Naples, Italy, in 1906 but moved to Milan in 1910. In fact, the brand's emblem even took cues from the city by incorporating its red-cross-over-white-background crest into the company's emblem.

Alfa Romeo used the Milano name for a model available in the United States during the latter half of the 1980s. In Europe, the same vehicle wore the 75 moniker.

The Junior name is no stranger to Alfa Romeo either. The company used it for performance vehicles with small-displacement engines dating back to the 1960s.

When it launches in Europe, the Junior will arrive with up to 240 horsepower and a battery capacity as large as 54 kilowatt-hours for the range-topping Veloce trim. The setup offers an estimated range of 250 miles.

So far, there's no confirmation of the Alfa Romeo Junior coming to the United States. However, the company eventually plans to bring an EV to the U.S.