2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

What’s new

  • No major changes for the 2021 Stelvio
  • Part of the first Stelvio generation introduced in 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and precise handling
  • Powerful and exciting engines
  • Distinctive styling helps it stand out from the crowd
  • Snug cargo volume
  • Missing some of the latest tech features
  • Overly sensitive brake pedal
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Ti 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Ti 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$47,100
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$50,300
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD
    2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$80,750
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
    Sprint 4dr SUV features & specs
    Sprint 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$41,450
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Stelvio both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Alfa Romeo Stelvio fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Stelvio gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Stelvio has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio:

    Learn more

    Is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio reliable?

    To determine whether the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Stelvio. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Stelvio's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Stelvio is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

    The least-expensive 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,450.

    Other versions include:

    • Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,100
    • Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,300
    • Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $80,750
    • Sprint 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,450
    • Sprint 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,450
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

    If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the next question is, which Stelvio model is right for you? Stelvio variants include Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Sprint 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Stelvio models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Overview

    The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is offered in the following submodels: Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Stelvio SUV. Available styles include Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Sprint 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Stelvio.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Stelvio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

