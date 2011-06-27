Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$32,587Great Deal | $3,505 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport12,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti I4 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Active Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Colored Brake Calipers, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Forward Collision Warning, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, Infrared Windshield, Limited-Slip Differential, Power Adjustable Bolster, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Tuned Front Dampers, Ti Performance Package, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN6J7B90460
Stock: PJD1564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $29,090Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti9,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN6J7B94884
Stock: 10419708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $31,995Great Deal | $2,891 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport12,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7475 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Vulcano Black Metallic 4D Sport Utility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN0J7B80667
Stock: J7B80667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $29,000Great Deal | $4,759 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport12,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Lupient Buick GMC - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14506 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN3J7B70809
Stock: LJL9963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $28,621Great Deal | $4,101 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport22,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN1J7B89152
Stock: 5677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- $27,750Great Deal | $4,406 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti28,553 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN8J7B76662
Stock: c138796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Price Drop$25,860Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base12,605 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKAN4J7B69337
Stock: 10425936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$32,080Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport13,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN7J7B68127
Stock: 10431024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $29,116Great Deal | $3,466 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport21,983 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Belton - Belton / Missouri
Welcome to Max Motors in Belton on I-49 and 58 Highway. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This Stelvio is equipped with the following options:"Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report", "1-Owner CARFAX Vehicle History", Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Package, Moonroof, 8 Speakers, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" 5-Spoke Aluminum.22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN6J7B88298
Stock: M5441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $29,951Great Deal | $2,747 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti21,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Trofeo White Tri-Coat 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti I4 8-Speed Automatic AWD ***PERFECT 1 OWNER CARFAX***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***UPSCALE TI***, ***LOW MILES***, #LUXFORLESS, ***NEW BRAKES***, ***EYE CATCHER***, $$$PRICE DROP ALERT$$$.22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN9J7B78887
Stock: CP5239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $25,855Great Deal | $4,704 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti22,009 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Xtreme Truck and Auto Center - Coopersville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBNXJ7B63959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$24,752Great Deal | $2,575 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport25,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Vesuvio Gray Metallic *Carfax Accident Free*, *One Owner*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Blind-Spot Monitors, AWD, Vesuvio Gray Metallic. 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN3J7B75797
Stock: 5007304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $26,041Great Deal | $2,532 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base19,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Belton - Belton / Missouri
Welcome to Max Motors in Belton on I-49 and 58 Highway. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This Stelvio is equipped with the following options:Odometer is 2341 miles below market average!22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKAN6J7B67637
Stock: M5431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $26,713Great Deal | $3,072 below market
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base23,463 milesDelivery available*
Bob Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Carlsbad / California
Silverstone Gray Metallic 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 **LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER**, **CLEAN HISTORY REPORT**, 760-431-3000, **ONE OWNER**, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Static w/Front Sensors Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Front/Rear Park Assist System, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKANXJ7B87230
Stock: P30843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $31,030Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport18,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN6J7B99031
Stock: 10421474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $27,550Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti26,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN2J7B72431
Stock: 10419706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- Price Drop$28,950Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti19,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN8J7B81165
Stock: 10426538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $29,680Great Deal
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport24,677 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN1J7B92763
Stock: 10424327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020