Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti I4 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Active Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Colored Brake Calipers, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Forward Collision Warning, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, Infrared Windshield, Limited-Slip Differential, Power Adjustable Bolster, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Tuned Front Dampers, Ti Performance Package, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZASFAKNN6J7B90460

Stock: PJD1564

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020