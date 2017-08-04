  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(61)
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Among the more fun-to-drive compact luxury crossovers available
  • Powerful and exciting engine
  • Distinctive styling and wheels help it stand out in the crowd
  • Somewhat snug back seat
  • Low tow capacity versus segment
  • Odd brake pedal feel makes it hard to modulate easily
2018
List Price Range
$26,695 - $57,991
Which Stelvio does Edmunds recommend?

While the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers an enjoyable experience at all trim levels, the Ti outfitted with the Sport package represents the best of what this SUV has to offer. The Ti provides a more premium experience, adding more attractive interior materials and heating for the front seats and steering wheel. The Sport package completes the experience with supportive seats, great-looking 20-inch wheels, satisfying shift paddles, and your choice of red, black or yellow brake calipers.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the latest entry into the compact luxury crossover SUV crowd. It differentiates itself through an appeal to emotion and driving enjoyment. To that end, it boasts distinctive styling, a powerful engine, and a name borrowed from a winding road in northern Italy.

Though the name might seem a better fit on a sports car, the Stelvio backs it up with sharp handling, accurate steering, and an engine that's eager to break speed limits. Indeed, Alfa Romeo has ensured that driving enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy about this SUV, from outfitting Sport trims with satisfying and enormous aluminum shift paddles to offering a rear locking mechanical differential.

The third vehicle Alfa Romeo has introduced during its return to the United States, the Stelvio is based largely on the Giulia sedan, sharing its powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine, chassis and trim levels. Also like the Giulia, the Stelvio will also be available in a high-performance, turbo V6-powered Quadrifoglio variant that will be available early next year.

Favoring sport means a few trade-offs when it comes to utility. The Stelvio is a little smaller than most of the SUVs it competes against, resulting in a more compact second row and tighter cargo volume. Its towing capability falls on the low side, and it is not intended to go off-road. The interior is also a little plain when compared to other options.

Still, the Stelvio's appeal rests on its special charm and character, and for that we think it's worth your consideration.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models

The 2018 Alfa Romeo is a compact, all-wheel-drive crossover luxury SUV that's available in three variants: a base Stelvio, luxury-oriented Ti and high-performance Quadrifoglio that will be available early next year. The solidly equipped base and Ti models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. The Quadrifoglio is a different animal entirely, with its stiffer suspension tuning, stickier tires and Ferrari-derived twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (505 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque).

The base Stelvio comes standard with features such as 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats and adjustable drive settings. Technology features include a large driver information display, a 6.5-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, four USB ports (two in front and two charge-only ports for rear passengers) and an eight-speaker stereo system.

The Ti comes with more standard equipment, including 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

A Sport package, available for both trims, adds larger diameter wheels (19 inches for base, 20 inches for the Ti), different exterior and interior trim, paddle shifters and stiffer suspension tuning. On top of that, the Ti gains sport front seats with power-adjustable bolsters.

A Ti-specific Performance package (late availability) adds a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension and a rear mechanical locking limited-slip differential, while a Ti Lusso package adds upgraded front seats, additional leather upholstery and upgraded interior trim.

Additional safety features are available through separate Static and Dynamic driver assistance packages. The former adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and auto-dimming mirrors. The latter includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and auto high beams.

A Convenience package adds an adjustable rail cargo system, 115-volt auxiliary power and cargo net, and is available with or without a hands-free liftgate. Both the base and Ti offer a similar pool of stand-alone options that include navigation, Harman Kardon audio, a dual-pane sunroof, and a variety of wheel types and exterior colors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

8.0
From a powerful turbocharged engine to quick, precise steering, the Stelvio's focus on driving engagement is sure to make your commute more memorable. Still, a slight hesitation when accelerating from a stop and a vague brake pedal feel might be annoying for some drivers.

Comfort

8.0
The Stelvio's sporty intentions doesn't come with the expected penalties to ride quality. Higher-spec Ti trims gain more comfortable and 12-way adjustable seats, though the second row may seem cramped to larger passengers.

Interior

7.5
The flamboyance of the exterior doesn't continue inside. Available wood and aluminum trims add a sense of luxury, but the overall impression is somewhat plain. You'll find richer interiors inside most competitors.

Utility

6.0
The Stelvio's compact dimensions mean it doesn't have as much cargo space as many of the SUVs in its segment. Its tow rating is at the lowest of the group, and it is not intended to go off-road.

Technology

6.0
A rotary controller and straightforward graphics make the entertainment system easy to navigate, though it could use a back button. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality arrive in the fall; models sold before then will not be able to upgrade.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

5(64%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.3
61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is a driver's car, plain and simple
K Cope,10/16/2018
Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There are more comfortable cars, ones with fancier interiors, and some with tons of high tech gadgets, but nothing under $75,000 drives like my Stelvio Ti Sport. I have owned sports cars as well as high end luxury sedans, and this is a perfect meld of the two. There has never been a car I owned which put a smile on my face and made me want to come up with excuses for which to drive. (Well, perhaps my Shelby Mustang GT350 . . . ) Whipping up and down through the gears with the paddle shifters on a twisty road while the car gurgles and pops is an absolute blast. I also considered the Jaguar E Pace and Porsche Macan, but to get the sports car experience you need to upgrade to larger engine sizes and much more expensive trim levels. (For the record, like both the Jag and Porsche very much) To date, I have had the car for six months, put 6,500 smile-filled miles on it, and have not had a single problem. Zero. I got a 10 year/125k mile warranty at a reasonable price when I bought it, so should not have too much to worry about for the next decade, other than replacing tires and paying off speeding tickets.
Alfa is here to stay-a blast to drive
Lloyd,04/28/2018
Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Alfa Romeo has hit a home run with both the Stelvio and Giulia. I was going to lease another BMW 3 series x drive but the salesman was so pushy and annoying I decided to give Alfa Romeo a look. I was impressed with the looks of the Stelvio. A few days before I had test driven the Lexus NX 300 and while it drove OK I did not like the looks of the front grill-big mistake on Lexus' part. I leased a Stelvio, with Navigation--The vehicle comes with a lot of standard features and is priced well. Simply put, it handles great. It is fast and has no body lean on the turns. The breaking is a tad too responsive so it takes a bit of getting used to but this is a minor quibble. The steering is sharp, precise and smooth. I am glad I got out of the BMW as the Stelvio seats are way more comfortable. Also, the front cabin is roomy and has great headroom. My only complaint with the vehicle so far is that the radio has only 7 presets and the Satellite radio does not maintain the group of channels when one station is selected. I will give a nod to the BMW radio setup in that if I was listening to the comedy channels on the Satellite radio, the screen would maintain those channels so I could switch back and forth easily--the Stelvio only has one station listed and defaults back to the beginning if you want to browse through the stations. Otherwise, it is better in every respect and is a joy to drive. I took the car in for a service check and got the Giulia as a loaner. It too handles unbelievably well. It accelerates with no effort. It is makes driving fun again and I would have been happy if I had leased this car--I highly recommend either car and they price out very well compared to the competition. Bravo ALFA
Know your priorities
Craig Rosen,08/14/2018
Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I leased a Stelvio Ti and have a mixed bag of thoughts. The best are the drive and the look. Taste is relative but the body of the car, to me, is really beautiful. It looks like the Italian sports SUV that it is. It might be a little ostentatious but that’s for the individual to decide. The drive is great as most people mention. If you take a test drive make sure you get on a highway so you can fully appreciate the car. It’s fast and handles beautifully— it’s a car for people that like to drive. The tech and materials are poor. The infotainment system is so outdated. It isn’t touchscreen (neither is BMW) but the graphics are abysmal. They equate to a Space Invaders game from the 1970s. The nav system does not display traffic patterns on the map (roads displayed in green, yellow, red depending by upon traffic) and although the display is integrated into the car’s design well, is really small. Make sure you get a model manufactured recently and integrate Apple Carplay. It is not a luxury in this car, it’s a necessity if you use your GPS a lot. The system also requires a lot of steps for the most basic radio functions (like changing stations). It’s annoying. The base radio is really flat. It’s up to you to upgrade, for $1000, to a better stereo. I didn’t. Even if you’re not an audiophile you’ll hear the difference. The Ti, which I have, has comfortable seats. I found the Ti Sport to be too stiff and a really hard drive. The seat bolsters may hug you like a sports car, but I found them uncomfortable. This is personal preference. All in all I love the look and the drive. You can get a great deal on them (more than 20% off) but watch out for old stock (there were also recalls, but the old stock should have been fixed). Really know your priorities- if gadgets are your thing then stay away. If driving is your thing don’t think twice about the car. Great price for a cool but flawed car.
The New Stelvio
H. Meltzer,10/01/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've had the car for two weeks now and, so far, I am very satisfyed. It is a very good looking and handling car. The interior is not full of bells and whistles, which I like. Not a lot of buttons. Everything is logically layed out. Comfortable seats and a comfortable ride which could be turned into a sporty ride with the turn of a knob. Some nitpicks: There are only 7 presets on the radio - in total. My last car had over 20 presets. The voice activation does not work for the phone. It seems that the early batches of Stelvios do not come equiped with Apply Play or Android. All phone calls have to be made manually - not through any voice activation. I called Alfa Romeo to ask if when the software became available, would I be able to download it onto my car. They didn't know, so, my feeling is that I won't be able to. Not happy about that. The view out of the back is a bit limited but that is not surprising as the "swooping" design of the rear of the car is one of the things I liked about it. Because of this, the safety package is something you should consider. The dashboard view of the backup camera should be larger and it seems that it should be a bit brighter or have a higher resolution. Again, these are some nitpicks on a SUV that I am very happy with.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Stelvio models:

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Applies the brakes automatically if it senses a front collision is imminent in an effort to mitigate the damage.
Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop
Keeps pace with the speed of the car in front of you, even if that means slowing to a stop.
Departure Warning
Alerts you if it senses the vehicle unintentionally leaving its lane.

More about the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Overview

The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is offered in the following submodels: Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Stelvio SUV. Available styles include Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Lusso 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport is priced between $29,875 and$38,990 with odometer readings between 14279 and30716 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Base is priced between $26,695 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 16837 and38595 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport is priced between $28,000 and$31,649 with odometer readings between 18991 and20865 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti is priced between $28,000 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 29139 and33578 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is priced between $57,991 and$57,991 with odometer readings between 8167 and8167 miles.

