I leased a Stelvio Ti and have a mixed bag of thoughts. The best are the drive and the look. Taste is relative but the body of the car, to me, is really beautiful. It looks like the Italian sports SUV that it is. It might be a little ostentatious but that’s for the individual to decide. The drive is great as most people mention. If you take a test drive make sure you get on a highway so you can fully appreciate the car. It’s fast and handles beautifully— it’s a car for people that like to drive. The tech and materials are poor. The infotainment system is so outdated. It isn’t touchscreen (neither is BMW) but the graphics are abysmal. They equate to a Space Invaders game from the 1970s. The nav system does not display traffic patterns on the map (roads displayed in green, yellow, red depending by upon traffic) and although the display is integrated into the car’s design well, is really small. Make sure you get a model manufactured recently and integrate Apple Carplay. It is not a luxury in this car, it’s a necessity if you use your GPS a lot. The system also requires a lot of steps for the most basic radio functions (like changing stations). It’s annoying. The base radio is really flat. It’s up to you to upgrade, for $1000, to a better stereo. I didn’t. Even if you’re not an audiophile you’ll hear the difference. The Ti, which I have, has comfortable seats. I found the Ti Sport to be too stiff and a really hard drive. The seat bolsters may hug you like a sports car, but I found them uncomfortable. This is personal preference. All in all I love the look and the drive. You can get a great deal on them (more than 20% off) but watch out for old stock (there were also recalls, but the old stock should have been fixed). Really know your priorities- if gadgets are your thing then stay away. If driving is your thing don’t think twice about the car. Great price for a cool but flawed car.

