Drag Race! Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. BMW M4

Two 500-plus-horsepower everyday heroes go head-to-head

U-Drag Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs BMW M4 Competition
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and BMW M4 are natural rivals.
  • They're both very powerful, very capable everyday sports cars.
  • So which is quickest in our U-Drags shootout? Watch the video to find out.

The last time we put the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on our U-Drags strip, it was up against some serious American muscle, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. But, in truth, the Alfa wasn't exactly a perfect match for Cadillac's heaviest hitter. This lovely green Alfa is actually far more suited to the Bavarian we have it lined up against for this race: the BMW M4 Competition

Both of these everyday supercars are rear-wheel-drive, both have turbocharged six-cylinder engines, both make over 500 horsepower, but only the Alfa is beautiful to behold. The M4's looks still haven't quite grown on us, but its performance has. It's already dispatched EVs and has run close to our old Shelby GT500. But that was then, and today's a day where anything can happen. To see how the M4 and the Alfa stack up, check out our latest edition of Edmunds U-Drags below.

