Drag Race! Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. BMW M4

The last time we put the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on our U-Drags strip, it was up against some serious American muscle, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. But, in truth, the Alfa wasn't exactly a perfect match for Cadillac's heaviest hitter. This lovely green Alfa is actually far more suited to the Bavarian we have it lined up against for this race: the BMW M4 Competition.

Both of these everyday supercars are rear-wheel-drive, both have turbocharged six-cylinder engines, both make over 500 horsepower, but only the Alfa is beautiful to behold. The M4's looks still haven't quite grown on us, but its performance has. It's already dispatched EVs and has run close to our old Shelby GT500. But that was then, and today's a day where anything can happen. To see how the M4 and the Alfa stack up, check out our latest edition of Edmunds U-Drags below.