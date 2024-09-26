Drag Race! Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

We know what you're thinking: The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing packs more horsepower, more torque, more cylinders, more gears and, as tested, costs nearly $50,000 more than the gorgeous metallic green Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio that sits next to it. For that kind of cash you'd expect the Cadillac to be faster, but can it beat the car powered by a thunderous, Ferrari-derived V6? After all, Edmunds U-Drags was designed to explore more than just a car's straight-line potential over a quarter mile.

2024 is the last year for the Quadrifoglio — with the standard Giulia leaving soon, too — but it still has the looks, precision, and power to compete with anything new from Cadillac on a backroad. It's also lighter than the Cadillac and it's Italian — there might be some secret marinara in there that helps it pull out the win. Either way, since your options for performance sedans are so limited these days, we thought we'd see how these two stack up because why not? Can the Giulia pull out the win or will the Blackwing's power simply leave it in the dust? Watch to find out.