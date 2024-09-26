Skip to main content

Drag Race! Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Two 500+ horsepower everyday heroes go head-to-head

    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing aren't natural rivals.
  • But if you had the hankering for a performance sedan, your options are limited.
  • We put these two head-to-head to see which is fastest.

We know what you're thinking: The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing packs more horsepower, more torque, more cylinders, more gears and, as tested, costs nearly $50,000 more than the gorgeous metallic green Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio that sits next to it. For that kind of cash you'd expect the Cadillac to be faster, but can it beat the car powered by a thunderous, Ferrari-derived V6? After all, Edmunds U-Drags was designed to explore more than just a car's straight-line potential over a quarter mile.

2024 is the last year for the Quadrifoglio — with the standard Giulia leaving soon, too — but it still has the looks, precision, and power to compete with anything new from Cadillac on a backroad. It's also lighter than the Cadillac and it's Italian — there might be some secret marinara in there that helps it pull out the win. Either way, since your options for performance sedans are so limited these days, we thought we'd see how these two stack up because why not? Can the Giulia pull out the win or will the Blackwing's power simply leave it in the dust? Watch to find out.

