Used 2012 Acura ZDX Consumer Reviews

ZDX... Who's this car designed for? ericdise , 03/25/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The most frequent question asked about the ZDX is "Why?" The automotive magazines and automotive websites all want to slot this car in the crossover category when just like the BMW X6, it just doesn't fit. Is this really a problem? I don't think so. This car is an able, capable, looker! It stands out in the crowd and always provokes favorable comments wherever I go. In a world where so few cars stand out (Mini Cooper, Fiat, Fisker are exceptions), the ZDX stands out and I love that aspect more than anything else. The ZDX is luxurious, well-equipped, and fun to drive. The Advance Package is recommended as the features aid the driver tremendously. This is a great vehicle but not for everyone. Report Abuse

ZDX perfect for me, not for everyone grandpagolfer , 07/03/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I love my ZDX! That said, I am a retiree, and probably 90% of my trips include just my wife and I. This car is as close to a sporty car as I want to go, but I get a kick out of the many positive comments I get on its style etc. I have running boards, which light up at night to the extent that when I approach my car in the dark and unlock the doors, it looks like a cruise ship. I also don't haul much, and don't plan to, so the big negative versus the MDX (my old car), lack of cargo space, is moot for me. The interior of this car is the nicest, classiest interior I've ever seen in an automobile, and my two closest neighbors drive Lexuses and Mercedes (biggest models of each). Report Abuse

'12 ZDX keybd29 , 11/18/2011 20 of 30 people found this review helpful This car is lightening agile lane to lane but in a sustained curve it tends to roll and under steer. I believe this is because the zdx has a high center of gravity and perhaps made worse because of its heavy all-glass roof. The zdx has very poor throttle response, just lots of lag, and utterly no steering feedback! Keep your eyes glued to the road! Build quality is super and interior cabin is quiet. Rear seating in too cramped for most adults except for short trips, and, I find that even in the driver's seat my head often brushes the roof. IMO driver controls are dangerously complicated. All in all I find the zdx middling to poor in terms of fun to drive. Report Abuse