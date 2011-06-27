Used 2012 Acura ZDX Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$46,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$46,120
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$46,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$46,120
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$46,120
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$46,120
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
266 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$46,120
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
$46,120
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$46,120
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$46,120
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
$46,120
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$46,120
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4424 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
$46,120
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl II
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Umber, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
$46,120
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/50R19 103H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$46,120
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$46,120
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
