Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,302
|$28,025
|$29,851
|Clean
|$25,545
|$27,217
|$28,980
|Average
|$24,031
|$25,601
|$27,237
|Rough
|$22,517
|$23,985
|$25,493
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,682
|$23,601
|$25,626
|Clean
|$21,058
|$22,921
|$24,878
|Average
|$19,810
|$21,560
|$23,381
|Rough
|$18,562
|$20,199
|$21,885
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,423
|$30,151
|$31,983
|Clean
|$27,605
|$29,282
|$31,050
|Average
|$25,969
|$27,543
|$29,182
|Rough
|$24,333
|$25,804
|$27,314
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,372
|$22,995
|$24,711
|Clean
|$20,757
|$22,332
|$23,990
|Average
|$19,527
|$21,006
|$22,547
|Rough
|$18,297
|$19,680
|$21,104
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,687
|$36,619
|$38,673
|Clean
|$33,688
|$35,563
|$37,544
|Average
|$31,692
|$33,452
|$35,285
|Rough
|$29,695
|$31,340
|$33,027
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,306
|$32,505
|$34,831
|Clean
|$29,434
|$31,568
|$33,814
|Average
|$27,690
|$29,693
|$31,780
|Rough
|$25,945
|$27,819
|$29,746
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,140
|$28,867
|$30,697
|Clean
|$26,359
|$28,034
|$29,800
|Average
|$24,797
|$26,370
|$28,008
|Rough
|$23,235
|$24,705
|$26,215
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,473
|$28,067
|$29,758
|Clean
|$25,711
|$27,258
|$28,889
|Average
|$24,188
|$25,639
|$27,152
|Rough
|$22,664
|$24,021
|$25,414
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,524
|$33,242
|$35,068
|Clean
|$30,617
|$32,283
|$34,044
|Average
|$28,802
|$30,367
|$31,996
|Rough
|$26,988
|$28,450
|$29,948
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,509
|$35,856
|$38,339
|Clean
|$32,544
|$34,822
|$37,220
|Average
|$30,615
|$32,754
|$34,981
|Rough
|$28,687
|$30,687
|$32,742
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,922
|$36,611
|$38,411
|Clean
|$33,917
|$35,556
|$37,289
|Average
|$31,907
|$33,444
|$35,046
|Rough
|$29,896
|$31,333
|$32,803
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,348
|$41,910
|$43,584
|Clean
|$39,187
|$40,702
|$42,311
|Average
|$36,865
|$38,285
|$39,766
|Rough
|$34,542
|$35,869
|$37,221
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,779
|$31,705
|$33,747
|Clean
|$28,922
|$30,791
|$32,762
|Average
|$27,208
|$28,963
|$30,791
|Rough
|$25,494
|$27,134
|$28,820
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,711
|$31,436
|$33,268
|Clean
|$28,855
|$30,530
|$32,297
|Average
|$27,145
|$28,717
|$30,354
|Rough
|$25,435
|$26,904
|$28,411
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,205
|$21,810
|$23,507
|Clean
|$19,623
|$21,181
|$22,821
|Average
|$18,460
|$19,923
|$21,448
|Rough
|$17,297
|$18,666
|$20,075
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,100
|$25,853
|$26,665
|Clean
|$24,378
|$25,107
|$25,886
|Average
|$22,933
|$23,617
|$24,329
|Rough
|$21,488
|$22,126
|$22,772
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,335
|$28,049
|$29,867
|Clean
|$25,577
|$27,241
|$28,995
|Average
|$24,061
|$25,623
|$27,250
|Rough
|$22,545
|$24,006
|$25,506
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,000
|$23,630
|$25,355
|Clean
|$21,367
|$22,949
|$24,615
|Average
|$20,100
|$21,586
|$23,134
|Rough
|$18,834
|$20,223
|$21,654
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,773
|$32,549
|$34,436
|Clean
|$29,888
|$31,611
|$33,430
|Average
|$28,116
|$29,734
|$31,419
|Rough
|$26,345
|$27,857
|$29,409
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,521
|$31,248
|$33,080
|Clean
|$28,671
|$30,347
|$32,114
|Average
|$26,972
|$28,545
|$30,183
|Rough
|$25,273
|$26,743
|$28,251
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,207
|$24,736
|$26,358
|Clean
|$22,539
|$24,023
|$25,588
|Average
|$21,203
|$22,597
|$24,049
|Rough
|$19,867
|$21,170
|$22,510
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,769
|$30,409
|$32,152
|Clean
|$27,941
|$29,532
|$31,214
|Average
|$26,285
|$27,779
|$29,336
|Rough
|$24,629
|$26,025
|$27,458
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,514
|$24,150
|$25,882
|Clean
|$21,866
|$23,454
|$25,126
|Average
|$20,570
|$22,061
|$23,615
|Rough
|$19,274
|$20,669
|$22,103
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,377
|$30,016
|$31,756
|Clean
|$27,560
|$29,150
|$30,829
|Average
|$25,926
|$27,420
|$28,974
|Rough
|$24,293
|$25,689
|$27,120
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,972
|$25,620
|$27,367
|Clean
|$23,282
|$24,881
|$26,568
|Average
|$21,902
|$23,404
|$24,970
|Rough
|$20,522
|$21,927
|$23,372
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,265
|$27,988
|$29,814
|Clean
|$25,509
|$27,181
|$28,944
|Average
|$23,997
|$25,567
|$27,203
|Rough
|$22,485
|$23,953
|$25,462
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,646
|$24,542
|$26,545
|Clean
|$21,994
|$23,834
|$25,770
|Average
|$20,691
|$22,419
|$24,220
|Rough
|$19,387
|$21,004
|$22,669
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,967
|$39,566
|$41,274
|Clean
|$36,874
|$38,425
|$40,069
|Average
|$34,689
|$36,143
|$37,659
|Rough
|$32,503
|$33,862
|$35,249
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,649
|$30,377
|$32,209
|Clean
|$27,824
|$29,501
|$31,269
|Average
|$26,175
|$27,749
|$29,388
|Rough
|$24,526
|$25,998
|$27,507
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,350
|$24,623
|$25,978
|Clean
|$22,678
|$23,913
|$25,219
|Average
|$21,334
|$22,493
|$23,702
|Rough
|$19,990
|$21,074
|$22,185
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,724
|$34,810
|$37,020
|Clean
|$31,782
|$33,806
|$35,939
|Average
|$29,899
|$31,799
|$33,777
|Rough
|$28,015
|$29,792
|$31,615
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,349
|$38,373
|$40,521
|Clean
|$35,303
|$37,266
|$39,338
|Average
|$33,210
|$35,054
|$36,972
|Rough
|$31,118
|$32,841
|$34,606
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,682
|$38,349
|$40,128
|Clean
|$35,626
|$37,244
|$38,956
|Average
|$33,515
|$35,032
|$36,613
|Rough
|$31,403
|$32,821
|$34,269
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,594
|$34,305
|$36,124
|Clean
|$31,656
|$33,316
|$35,069
|Average
|$29,780
|$31,338
|$32,959
|Rough
|$27,903
|$29,359
|$30,850
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,479
|$28,520
|$29,636
|Clean
|$26,688
|$27,697
|$28,770
|Average
|$25,106
|$26,053
|$27,040
|Rough
|$23,525
|$24,408
|$25,309
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,664
|$33,380
|$35,206
|Clean
|$30,752
|$32,418
|$34,178
|Average
|$28,930
|$30,493
|$32,122
|Rough
|$27,107
|$28,568
|$30,067