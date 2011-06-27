  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,302$28,025$29,851
Clean$25,545$27,217$28,980
Average$24,031$25,601$27,237
Rough$22,517$23,985$25,493
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,682$23,601$25,626
Clean$21,058$22,921$24,878
Average$19,810$21,560$23,381
Rough$18,562$20,199$21,885
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,423$30,151$31,983
Clean$27,605$29,282$31,050
Average$25,969$27,543$29,182
Rough$24,333$25,804$27,314
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,372$22,995$24,711
Clean$20,757$22,332$23,990
Average$19,527$21,006$22,547
Rough$18,297$19,680$21,104
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,687$36,619$38,673
Clean$33,688$35,563$37,544
Average$31,692$33,452$35,285
Rough$29,695$31,340$33,027
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,306$32,505$34,831
Clean$29,434$31,568$33,814
Average$27,690$29,693$31,780
Rough$25,945$27,819$29,746
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,140$28,867$30,697
Clean$26,359$28,034$29,800
Average$24,797$26,370$28,008
Rough$23,235$24,705$26,215
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,473$28,067$29,758
Clean$25,711$27,258$28,889
Average$24,188$25,639$27,152
Rough$22,664$24,021$25,414
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,524$33,242$35,068
Clean$30,617$32,283$34,044
Average$28,802$30,367$31,996
Rough$26,988$28,450$29,948
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,509$35,856$38,339
Clean$32,544$34,822$37,220
Average$30,615$32,754$34,981
Rough$28,687$30,687$32,742
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,922$36,611$38,411
Clean$33,917$35,556$37,289
Average$31,907$33,444$35,046
Rough$29,896$31,333$32,803
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,348$41,910$43,584
Clean$39,187$40,702$42,311
Average$36,865$38,285$39,766
Rough$34,542$35,869$37,221
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,779$31,705$33,747
Clean$28,922$30,791$32,762
Average$27,208$28,963$30,791
Rough$25,494$27,134$28,820
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,711$31,436$33,268
Clean$28,855$30,530$32,297
Average$27,145$28,717$30,354
Rough$25,435$26,904$28,411
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,205$21,810$23,507
Clean$19,623$21,181$22,821
Average$18,460$19,923$21,448
Rough$17,297$18,666$20,075
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,100$25,853$26,665
Clean$24,378$25,107$25,886
Average$22,933$23,617$24,329
Rough$21,488$22,126$22,772
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,335$28,049$29,867
Clean$25,577$27,241$28,995
Average$24,061$25,623$27,250
Rough$22,545$24,006$25,506
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,000$23,630$25,355
Clean$21,367$22,949$24,615
Average$20,100$21,586$23,134
Rough$18,834$20,223$21,654
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,773$32,549$34,436
Clean$29,888$31,611$33,430
Average$28,116$29,734$31,419
Rough$26,345$27,857$29,409
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,521$31,248$33,080
Clean$28,671$30,347$32,114
Average$26,972$28,545$30,183
Rough$25,273$26,743$28,251
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,207$24,736$26,358
Clean$22,539$24,023$25,588
Average$21,203$22,597$24,049
Rough$19,867$21,170$22,510
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,769$30,409$32,152
Clean$27,941$29,532$31,214
Average$26,285$27,779$29,336
Rough$24,629$26,025$27,458
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,514$24,150$25,882
Clean$21,866$23,454$25,126
Average$20,570$22,061$23,615
Rough$19,274$20,669$22,103
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,377$30,016$31,756
Clean$27,560$29,150$30,829
Average$25,926$27,420$28,974
Rough$24,293$25,689$27,120
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,972$25,620$27,367
Clean$23,282$24,881$26,568
Average$21,902$23,404$24,970
Rough$20,522$21,927$23,372
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,265$27,988$29,814
Clean$25,509$27,181$28,944
Average$23,997$25,567$27,203
Rough$22,485$23,953$25,462
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,646$24,542$26,545
Clean$21,994$23,834$25,770
Average$20,691$22,419$24,220
Rough$19,387$21,004$22,669
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,967$39,566$41,274
Clean$36,874$38,425$40,069
Average$34,689$36,143$37,659
Rough$32,503$33,862$35,249
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB w/Prod. End 06/17 (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,649$30,377$32,209
Clean$27,824$29,501$31,269
Average$26,175$27,749$29,388
Rough$24,526$25,998$27,507
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,350$24,623$25,978
Clean$22,678$23,913$25,219
Average$21,334$22,493$23,702
Rough$19,990$21,074$22,185
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,724$34,810$37,020
Clean$31,782$33,806$35,939
Average$29,899$31,799$33,777
Rough$28,015$29,792$31,615
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,349$38,373$40,521
Clean$35,303$37,266$39,338
Average$33,210$35,054$36,972
Rough$31,118$32,841$34,606
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,682$38,349$40,128
Clean$35,626$37,244$38,956
Average$33,515$35,032$36,613
Rough$31,403$32,821$34,269
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,594$34,305$36,124
Clean$31,656$33,316$35,069
Average$29,780$31,338$32,959
Rough$27,903$29,359$30,850
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,479$28,520$29,636
Clean$26,688$27,697$28,770
Average$25,106$26,053$27,040
Rough$23,525$24,408$25,309
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,664$33,380$35,206
Clean$30,752$32,418$34,178
Average$28,930$30,493$32,122
Rough$27,107$28,568$30,067
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Titan XD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,623 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,181 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan XD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,623 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,181 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Titan XD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,623 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,181 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Titan XD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Titan XD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Titan XD ranges from $17,297 to $23,507, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Titan XD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.