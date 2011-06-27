Estimated values
2004 Nissan Murano SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$2,257
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,056
|$2,398
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,654
|$1,933
|Rough
|$862
|$1,251
|$1,468
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Murano SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,286
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,082
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,675
|$1,952
|Rough
|$883
|$1,267
|$1,482
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Murano SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,247
|$2,586
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,047
|$2,357
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,647
|$1,900
|Rough
|$893
|$1,246
|$1,443
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Murano SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,352
|$2,732
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,142
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,195
|$1,723
|$2,008
|Rough
|$907
|$1,304
|$1,525