  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,244$12,452$13,967
Clean$11,094$12,289$13,775
Average$10,794$11,961$13,390
Rough$10,494$11,634$13,006
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Mirage near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,883$12,061$13,536
Clean$10,738$11,902$13,350
Average$10,447$11,585$12,977
Rough$10,157$11,269$12,605
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Mirage near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,279$11,404$12,813
Clean$10,141$11,254$12,637
Average$9,867$10,955$12,284
Rough$9,593$10,655$11,932
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Mirage near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,430$10,480$11,794
Clean$9,304$10,342$11,632
Average$9,053$10,067$11,307
Rough$8,801$9,792$10,983
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Mirage near you
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,606$12,845$14,398
Clean$11,451$12,676$14,200
Average$11,141$12,339$13,804
Rough$10,831$12,001$13,409
Sell my 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Mirage near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,254 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Mirage is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,254 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,254 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ranges from $9,593 to $12,813, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.