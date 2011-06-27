Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,244
|$12,452
|$13,967
|Clean
|$11,094
|$12,289
|$13,775
|Average
|$10,794
|$11,961
|$13,390
|Rough
|$10,494
|$11,634
|$13,006
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,883
|$12,061
|$13,536
|Clean
|$10,738
|$11,902
|$13,350
|Average
|$10,447
|$11,585
|$12,977
|Rough
|$10,157
|$11,269
|$12,605
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,279
|$11,404
|$12,813
|Clean
|$10,141
|$11,254
|$12,637
|Average
|$9,867
|$10,955
|$12,284
|Rough
|$9,593
|$10,655
|$11,932
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,430
|$10,480
|$11,794
|Clean
|$9,304
|$10,342
|$11,632
|Average
|$9,053
|$10,067
|$11,307
|Rough
|$8,801
|$9,792
|$10,983
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,606
|$12,845
|$14,398
|Clean
|$11,451
|$12,676
|$14,200
|Average
|$11,141
|$12,339
|$13,804
|Rough
|$10,831
|$12,001
|$13,409