Estimated values
1997 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$2,077
|$2,599
|Clean
|$936
|$1,861
|$2,338
|Average
|$719
|$1,431
|$1,814
|Rough
|$502
|$1,000
|$1,290
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,415
|$1,691
|Clean
|$773
|$1,268
|$1,521
|Average
|$594
|$975
|$1,180
|Rough
|$414
|$681
|$839
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,513
|$1,893
|Clean
|$685
|$1,356
|$1,702
|Average
|$526
|$1,042
|$1,321
|Rough
|$367
|$728
|$940
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,574
|$1,926
|Clean
|$783
|$1,410
|$1,732
|Average
|$601
|$1,084
|$1,344
|Rough
|$420
|$758
|$956
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,397
|$1,751
|Clean
|$629
|$1,252
|$1,575
|Average
|$483
|$963
|$1,222
|Rough
|$337
|$673
|$869