Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,500
|$13,856
|$16,377
|Clean
|$11,233
|$13,534
|$15,976
|Average
|$10,697
|$12,891
|$15,175
|Rough
|$10,162
|$12,247
|$14,373
Estimated values
2017 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,191
|$13,472
|$15,915
|Clean
|$10,930
|$13,159
|$15,525
|Average
|$10,409
|$12,534
|$14,746
|Rough
|$9,888
|$11,908
|$13,967